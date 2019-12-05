How many days to do everything in Orlando? Visit Orlando Uncovers 121 Days of Orlando Attractions

The official tourism association for the region launched the "MORlando Challenge" program with a three-person team who vacationed virtually non-stop to experience all there is to do in Orlando from theme parks, water parks and attractions to unexpected activities ranging from kayaking to art museums.

"Although we realize a four-month vacation would be unlikely, the 121 days of experiences means no matter how many times you come to Orlando, there's always something new with options to please everyone in the family," said George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

With so many activities to explore, the ultimate Orlando vacation can include:

Theme Park Thrills (Orlando is home to seven of the world's top theme parks)

Water Parks & Attractions (standalone attractions ranging from the world's tallest swing, dinner shows, escape rooms and even axe throwing)

Arts & Culture Activities (museums, galleries, theatres)

Professional Sports ( Orlando Magic , Orlando City Soccer)

, Orlando City Soccer) Outdoor Adventures & Ecotourism (kayaking, canoeing, airboats, ziplines)

The team traveled throughout the region with eco-friendly electric rental cars from the program's strategic partner Enterprise Rental Car.

For a closer look inside the ultimate Orlando vacation, "The MORlando Challenge" website features videos and top tips from locations throughout Orlando for even more insight into many of the destination's best kept secrets.

More Options Coming in 2020

Orlando will continue to add new attractions and experiences to its lineup in 2020 and beyond. Walt Disney World Resort's Epcot will welcome the biggest transformation of any Disney park in history and International Drive will add two record-breaking attractions with the world's tallest slingshot ride and world's tallest free-standing drop tower. Other key openings include a new family coaster at SeaWorld Orlando, a live-action stunt show at Universal Studios Florida and Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, one of the most acoustically perfect performance halls in the world.

The Orlando Destination

Home to seven of the world's top theme parks, Orlando is the No. 1 family vacation destination, Theme Park Capital of the World®, and most visited destination in the United States. An unparalleled mix of unique experiences create cherished memories for visitors, including legendary theme parks from Disney, Universal and SeaWorld, an array of world-class water parks, entertainment venues, an award-winning food scene, shopping, sports and nightlife. And, with 450 hotels, Orlando offers more lodging options than nearly any other destination in the world, from expansive resorts to uniquely themed hotels.

