How Many Organizations Are Really Ready for the Future of Work?

Velocity Advisory Group's latest white paper explores the importance of aligning company culture with the evolving expectations of a diverse workforce, ensuring that organizations are set up for success for the years to come.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by shifting societal values, technological advancements, and global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, significant changes to the workforce are happening at a much more rapid pace than we've ever seen. What employees expect from their jobs has evolved, with a growing emphasis on not just financial compensation but also holistic job satisfaction, personal growth, and alignment with personal values. These expectations have reshaped the dynamics between employers and employees, forcing organizations to rethink how they engage, motivate, and retain their workforce.

"... younger generations are changing the definition of 'work' and what it means to 'work hard.'" – Brooke Page-Thompson Post this Leaders must be prepared to adapt to changing workplace expectations.

Despite 100% of C-suite leaders fully anticipating changes like these to their own workforce, just 30% are confident of their capabilities to navigate these changes, according to a report from Accenture in July 2024.

Velocity Advisory Group's latest white paper explores the importance of aligning company culture with the evolving expectations of a diverse workforce, ensuring that organizations are set up for success for the years to come.

A critical resource for any organization seeking to navigate the complexities of the modern workplace, the report provides clear actions and strategic guidance to help businesses not only survive but flourish in the face of these transformative changes.

Download the white paper for insights from Velocity's Brooke Page-Thompson, President and HR/talent management expert, and Dave Fechtman, CEO and seasoned executive coach, on how organizations can cultivate high-performing cultures that lead to sustained success.

The white paper also discusses:

The 40-hour standard and what a full-time job means today

Generational expectations and how that impacts dynamics in the workplace

4 Key components of a future-ready culture

The importance of continuous improvement and adaptation

"My generation, Gen X, grew up with Boomers who were push, push, push, and if you didn't work tirelessly, you weren't working hard enough ... but today, younger generations are changing the definition of 'work' and what it means to 'work hard.'" – Brooke Page-Thompson, President of Velocity Advisory Group.

Read the full white paper here and/or reach out to Abbie Mood at [email protected] if you are interested in speaking to either Brooke or Dave about the evolving expectations of today's workforce.

About Velocity Advisory Group

Velocity Advisory Group is an experienced advisory firm committed to helping clients accelerate organizational success through leadership development, executive coaching, cultural alignment, and strategic execution. Having led 800+ organizations in more than 25 industries through transformation and strategic change since 2009, we excel at supporting clients to achieve clarity, confidence, and better decision-making.

By emphasizing personalized consulting and building trusted partnerships, we deliver tailored solutions for each clients' unique needs that unleash the untapped potential within their organization. In the 2024 annual Client Survey, 100% of respondents reported that they are 'very likely' to recommend Velocity to others. Learn more at www.velocityadvisorygroup.com.

Contact:

Abbie Mood, Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Velocity Advisory Group