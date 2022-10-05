How Mars Masters Aims to Become the New Face of Web 3.0 Software Solutions

Mars Masters is aiming to become the de facto software solution company for emerging web 3.0 projects. The company – which already has offices in Dubai, Turkey, and Estonia – prides itself as a global spanning, innovative digital services company

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Masters is dedicated to providing a comprehensive suite of dynamic solutions that can benefit both large corporations and small-scale businesses. Mars Masters is particularly notable for its prowess within the blockchain sector, where they have been able to benefit and enhance many projects at every stage of growth.

Mars Masters is here to support every Blockchain need required by a start up.

The company itself benefits from a wealth of experience shared amongst a dedicated team of talented individuals that consists of designers, solidity developers, blockchain experts, and web creators, who all combine to offer a diverse and comprehensive number of services. These solutions include the creation of unique smart contracts for cryptocurrency and NFT projects, intuitive and innovative web, mobile, and desktop application creation, and dedicated software and/or blockchain development. The diversity of offerings is limited only by the requirements of the company, as the team at Mars Masters pride themselves on being able to produce whatever software solution their clients need.

The project is also making its mark on the Decentralized Finance space through the creation of its groundbreaking staking platform, known as POOL. The site has been created with vast scalability in mind and is planned to eventually become an umbrella platform where multiple other projects can house their own staking pools, safely and with confidence. In the same efforts to improve the space for all, Mars Masters houses its own direct investment arm, where innovative new projects and ideas can receive funding from the company itself. They will subsequently be provided access to the dedicated launchpad, which will guide the growing business through every phase of its evolution from inception to deployment, ensuring its success in the market.

Given that the DeFi space largely suffers from duplication of effort issues, the company hopes to provide its comprehensive digital solution packages to legitimate projects in the space, allowing them to free up more time to work in other areas, while Mars Masters ensures that they have everything they need to become a sustainable company in the space. For more information, you can contact the company via email [email protected]

