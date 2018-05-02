How Much Are Parents in Your State Spending on Their Kids? A New Study Has the Answer

Turns out, kids are a big money suck! (Who knew?) The study found that, on average, American parents are spending about $9,470 per child every year – but that figure varies significantly depending on where you live.

Parents in Washington, DC were found to be spending the most on their kids, dropping a whopping $17,920.50 annually to keep their little ones kicking. The state that spends the least? Montana, where the average parent can get by spending just $2,000 per year on their children.

So, which parent is spending the most on their youngsters? It's close, but the data gave dads the edge with a $9,486 annual spend. That's just $678 more than the average mom, who shells out $8,789 per year on her kids.

While dads are bigger spenders overall, the study found that sharing the expense of having a child with a partner can save you big time. Married parents spend about $8,368 per child annually, while single parents spend an average of $10,173 a year.

Age is also a factor in spending. Younger parents (18-34) are dropping bigger bucks on their little ones, at an average yearly spend of more than $10,000 per child. In comparison, parents 35 and older spend less than $9,000 a year per child.

Want to know how your spending stacks up with other parents? Check out the full survey results – including a super-shareable infographic – documenting the spending habits of moms and dads in every state on the OppLoans Blog.

