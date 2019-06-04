How Much Do Consumers Know About Data Security For Their Connected Vehicles?

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading online auto marketplace, has found that despite the increased adoption of connected vehicle technology, consumers remain ill-informed about the potential security threats the technology presents. When tested on their knowledge of connected vehicle security, consumers were wrong on half the answers, scoring a failing average 49%.

Findings show that most consumers do not know or understand the security and privacy implications of connected vehicle technology:

33% did not know that a key fob is a potential pathway for hackers to gain access to a connected vehicle.

61% of connected vehicle owners did not know that a hacker can access the steering wheel or the brakes of their automobile.

65% of connected vehicle owners incorrectly believed that the vehicle manufacturer is required to notify owners of software and security updates.

The research also uncovered an interesting trend over the past year around vehicle smartphone integration. While 70% of owners have synced their smartphones to their vehicles in that time frame, only 46% admit that they do not know the industry best practices on how to keep their personal data safe when driving their vehicle.

Consumer perception of the most at-risk devices could explain why more people are connecting to their cars but remain unaware of the security implications. Only 22% of people perceive connected vehicles as a significant threat to data security, compared to smartphones (45%), laptops/tablets (41%), smart speakers (40%) and smart home devices (30%).

"Consumers are excited about the new technology features that come when devices are connected to their vehicles, be it voice-activated texting, listening to music or getting the help of a virtual assistant," said Madison Gross, Director of Customer Insights at CarGurus. "As people embrace these new technologies that improve the driving experience, they should also remain vigilant about keeping software up to date and staying aware of what data is being accessed and stored on their vehicle."

Data from this study can be viewed on this infographic, and you can see how well you score on the Data Privacy in Connected Vehicles quiz.

Connected vehicle owners can learn tips on protecting their data on the CarGurus blog.

Methodology

In April 2019, CarGurus surveyed 1,020 automobile owners. Among them, 264 own a connected vehicle. The study was comprised of two parts: (1) surveying consumers' connectivity habits and perceived threats of connected technologies and (2) testing consumers' knowledge of data security vulnerabilities and best practices.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the largest automotive shopping site in the U.S. by unique monthly visitors (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q1 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

© 2019 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE CarGurus

Related Links

http://www.cargurus.com

