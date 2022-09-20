How Much Do Lip Fillers Cost In Seattle?...

Seattle Plastic Surgery Offers The Best Seattle Lip Filler Injections

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lip fillers are among the most popular dermal filler treatments in the United States. Hyaluronic acid fillers are typically used because of their safety and natural feel. Juvederm and Restylane are the top hyaluronic acid fillers and each has many options for the lips. Though among the favorites include Restylane Kysse and Juvederm Ultra.

When injecting, the providers at Seattle Plastic Surgery use refined techniques that help enhance the natural lip shape. This includes injecting on a vertical plane to avoid duck lips, but also increase the upward projection of the lips. An injector will also help you pick the optimal dermal filler. Certain fillers retain more water over time which provides a plumper look while others are better for more precise injections.

The cost of lip filler is typically priced per syringe and each filler option is priced differently. For the two most popular lip fillers in Seattle, the costs at Seattle Plastic Surgery are as follows:

Restylane Kysse : $475 per syringe with Nurse Injector

: per syringe with Nurse Injector Restylane Kysse : $675 per syringe with Physician Injector

: per syringe with Physician Injector Juvederm Ultra : $425 per syringe with Nurse Injector

: per syringe with Nurse Injector Juvederm Ultra: $625 per syringe with Physician Injector

Seattle Plastic Surgery offers weekday appointments as early as 8 am to as late as 9 pm. One Google review says, "Love Dr. Khezri. His bedside manner was excellent, he remembered me from a year ago and the details of my needs. His filler work was painless and beautiful, careful to stay true to the natural contours of my face. Highly recommend."

To better serve patients, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers three locations:

Seattle Location : 600 Broadway Suite 320 Seattle, WA 98122

: 600 Broadway Suite 320 98122 Kirkland Location : 3100 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA 98033

: 3100 Carillon Point 98033 Lynnwood Location: 3500 188th St SW #670 Lynnwood, WA 98037

About Seattle Plastic Surgery: Seattle Plastic Surgery is one of Seattle's top plastic surgery and medical spas. With a full staff of plastic surgeons, aesthetic medicine physicians, and registered nurses performing lip filler, they offer personalized and skillful filler injections in Seattle. The office is located in the First Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

