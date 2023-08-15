How Much Does a Facelift Cost in Florida?

Dr. Alberico Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts Charges $15,000 For Female Facelifts and $18,000 for Male Facelifts

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida is one of the top states for plastic surgery, leading the country with the most people interested in cosmetic procedures and the number of plastic surgeons. Facelifts are one of the more popular cosmetic procedures among women and men that can reverse signs of aging and rejuvenate the face. Due to the surgery's popularity and Florida's renown for plastic surgery, the prices are often competitive and significantly lower than in other states. Dr. Alberico Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts offers reasonable pricing for one of the highest-quality facelifts found in Florida.

The average facelift cost in Florida ranges from $10,000 to $16,000, depending on the cosmetic surgeon and their experience. While Dr. Sessa keeps his rates competitive for straightforward procedures like breast augmentation, a facelift is a delicate and in-depth surgery that requires precision and expertise.

Male facelifts are a more demanding surgical procedure. Men have more prominent faces than women and are more prone to bleeding due to facial hair. Because of the larger surface area and higher risk of bleeding, it requires more in-depth and technical surgery, which is why the price is higher.

Dr. Sessa understands the importance of competitive rates for the market and offers competitive rates for more straightforward procedures like breast augmentation. However, the face is delicate, and the surgery requires fine-tuned techniques and extreme precision. More so, his expertise and facelift experience ensure patients have a safe procedure that provides incredible results. Regarding delicate surgeries like facelifts, people want a cosmetic surgeon with the knowledge, experience, and dedication to execute them correctly.

Dr. Alberico Sessa has over seventeen years of experience in plastic surgery and has performed over 15,000 surgeries. Of those 15,000 surgeries, 1,500 of those have been facelifts. He has lectured nationwide on surgical techniques to use during facelifts and is a double-board certified plastic surgeon. He spent extensive time developing and learning the best surgical techniques and has dedicated his life to improving cosmetic surgery. When patients come to Dr. Sessa for a facelift, they are not just paying for the facelift; they are paying for the decades of experience that came before.

About Sarasota Surgical Arts: Sarasota Surgical Arts is one of the leading plastic surgery centers in Sarasota, Florida. Their state-of-the-art facility and dedicated staff offer their patients all cosmetic surgery procedures and treatments, including facelifts.

