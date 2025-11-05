"How My Dog Beat Cancer," a New Book from Tom Mitchell, Brings Hope During Pet Cancer Awareness Month

HONOLULU, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- November is Pet Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, it shines a spotlight on the countless families touched by this disease. The words "your dog has cancer" carry heartbreak and uncertainty.

With 6 million new cancer diagnoses per year, it is estimated that 1 in 4 dogs will develop cancer in their lifetime. Now, a new book offers comfort, clarity, and hope.

"How My Dog Beat Cancer" Roxy and Tom Mitchell

Dr. Wendy Asato, DVM, an integrative veterinarian with over 20 years of experience, contributed the book's foreword. She writes, "Tom Mitchell's book is a gift to anyone facing this painful reality. It is approachable without sacrificing depth, practical without losing heart, and honest while still offering hope. For anyone facing canine cancer, this book will be an invaluable companion—one that educates, supports, and uplifts."

How My Dog Beat Cancer: A Story of Hope & Healing (Tom Mitchell, 2025) shares the remarkable journey of Roxy, the author's Belgian Malinois who was given just two weeks to live after an inoperable tumor was discovered. Almost four years later, Roxy is alive and thriving, and has even spread joy serving as a therapy dog for hospital patients.

Written by longtime dog trainer and bestselling author Tom Mitchell, the book is part personal memoir but more importantly, a practical guide. Mitchell, who has worked with animals for over 30 years, poured himself into research. With cancer being the leading cause of death in dogs, Mitchell has put together a helpful resource.

The result is a book that blends science, holistic care, and heartfelt storytelling. Readers will find:

Explanations of common canine cancers and warning signs

Conventional treatment options such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation

Holistic and integrative therapies, from acupuncture to nutrition strategies

Practical tools like quality-of-life checklists and advocacy tips

Veterinarian Dr. Alex Crow also endorsed the book, saying, "It's written with compassion and thorough research, giving you clear guidance through the confusion. What I love most is that it empowers you to ask the right questions, make informed choices, and be the best advocate for your dog."

With November marking Pet Cancer Awareness Month, the release of this book is especially timely. It empowers dog guardians to ask better questions, understand their options, and find hope in the face of fear.

How My Dog Beat Cancer: A Story of Hope & Healing is a #1 Bestselling New Release on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/How-My-Dog-Beat-Cancer-ebook/dp/B0FVDYBC9G

It is also available for free on the 1 Minute Dog website: https://1minutedog.com/lp/how-my-dog-beat-cancer/

Press kit: https://1minutedog.com/cancer-book-press-kit

