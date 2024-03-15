How Nature's Body Boosts Immunity

The Australian Health and Wellness Brand Offers Natural Preventative Solutions to Stay Healthy This Winter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winter is a season filled with germs, viruses, and bacteria — a reality that has led to its nickname of the "cold and flu season." The 2023-2024 cold-weather season has maintained that standard, too. As of this writing, preliminary CDC estimates suggest that there were 42 million cases of the flu from October 1st to February 3rd. And that doesn't even touch on the common cold — of which there are an estimated billion cases every year, mostly in the fall and winter months.

As the cold and flu season slowly drags toward its end, it's important for Americans to remain invested in their health. The best way to do this is through preventative health measures, which seek to avoid catching an illness by keeping the body strong and healthy. The Australian health and wellness brand Nature's Body offers multiple products that can help with this ongoing process.

"Protecting your body from an illness requires a strong immune system," explains company spokesperson Margot Bouchara. "Our line of immunity supplements offer high-quality, cost-effective ways to keep that natural body defense system strong and fully operational."

The Nature's Body line of top-shelf supplements features several ways to keep the body's immune system healthy. Ashwagandha, for example, is known as a potent immunomodulator . Lion's Mane also has a reputation for protecting against harmful pathogens that enter the intestinal immune system . N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) and Quercetin have also shown the potential to boost immunity by elevating glutathione and suppressing histamine levels, respectively.

Catching a cold or coming down with the flu are common experiences. However, there's no reason an individual has to surrender to either as an inevitability each winter. The clean, natural supplements that Nature's Body has created enable consumers to maintain their health right through the cold-weather period and, in the case of certain supplements like Quercetin, even right into the spring allergy season that follows.

About Nature's Body

Nature's Body is a health and wellness brand that was founded in 2016 and existed as a previous entity for four years before that. The company's primary focus is to create high-quality supplements and wellness-related products that support anti-aging, immunity, brain health, weight management, skin health, and more. Nature's Body is already popular in the Land Down Under and is in the process of expanding into the U.S. marketplace. Learn more at naturesbody.com.au .

