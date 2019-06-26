How New Proactive Telecare™ Is Transforming Home Healthcare

CHEYANNE, Wyo., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The facts are undisputed. The number of people needing healthcare is skyrocketing as the population of Americans aged 65 and older grows by over 10,000 per day - expected to exceed 71 million by 2030 according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

As a result, the current healthcare system in the U.S. is facing massive cost increases to care for this onslaught of seniors while payors (Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance companies) struggle to keep costs down.

White Paper - How Proactive Telecare is Transforming Home Healthcare CareCaller 4GLTE Help Alert System

But there is good news. Following two years of pilot programs, initiatives and clinical trials, the next generation of Proactive Telecare™ technology is delivering impressive results. Yet many home health executives are not familiar with the new features, capabilities and financial/operational benefits. Technological advancements are offering dozens of new capabilities that can positively affect patient outcomes while providing impressive financial returns & cost savings.

Homestead Health has just released a new white paper titled "How Proactive Telecare™ Is Transforming Home Healthcare." It is written for industry leaders in the fields of home healthcare, medical providers, payors, home care agencies, MCO's, ACO's.

What is Proactive Telecare™? The white paper delves into the latest advancement of help alert communications technology. Originally developed and pioneered by Homestead Health, Proactive Telecare™ is a revolutionary technology designed to provide home health patients with a simple, one-button wearable device to call their call their visiting nurse, home health provider, or a 24/7 nurse assist hotline anytime they need medical assistance – just like the nurse call button at the hospital.

For example, a wireless call button – called a CareCaller™ - provides home health patients the ability to communicate immediately with their home health caregiver(s). This may be to ask a question about their medical condition(s), confirm medications, schedule/reschedule follow-up appointments, report a worsening condition, or to request urgent nurse assistance. Additionally, the innovative Call-Us-First™ program only from Homestead Health helps educate patients on how and when to use their help alert button.

More importantly, the white paper explores all the broad range of benefits Proactive Telecare™ is proving to provide patients – and their healthcare providers. These include Preventing avoidable hospital re-admissions, reducing unnecessary emergency room visits, eliminating Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services andCMS readmission penalties, improving CMS home healthcare patient satisfaction ratings (HHCAHPS), maximizing patient engagement, and improved positive patient outcomes.

Chronic conditions including CHF, COPD and diabetes are among others are all major contributors to avoidable hospital admissions. The good news is that many such conditions exhibit early warning signs that, if identified and responded to immediately, can easily addressed by their home health agency and avoid unnecessary readmissions. The CareCaller™ is designed to alert a patient's home health provider to problems or situations before the patient involves an EMS dispatch, emergency department visit and resulting hospital admission.

Avoiding unplanned emergency room visits by addressing the medical issue(s) at the patient's home, home healthcare providers can also prevent the resulting costly hospital admissions. This can save healthcare providers more than $15,000 for each occurrence – making home health agencies who utilize this technology much more attractive to be the recipient of medical professionals, payors and health system client referrals.

Best of all, for less than fifty cents a day, most home health care agencies can easily afford to provide CareCallers™ to all their home health clients who suffer from multiple chronic conditions or who are classified as high re-admission risk clients due to its low cost and almost immediate return-on-investment.

At typical rates, if a home healthcare provider can reduce its 30-day hospital readmission rate by just 1.52 fewer readmissions per 100 high-risk patients, then the CareCaller™ Proactive Telecare™ solution pays for itself. Each additional avoided re-admission falls right to the bottom line.

Healthcare providers can obtain a free copy of the complete How Proactive Telecare Is Transforming Home Healthcare white paper plus the Accessible Home Health Care – Houston case study. The complete CareCaller™ information kit is available for viewing and download on the Homestead Health web site.

Additionally, certified home health providers can request a full 60-Day CareCaller™ Trial .

