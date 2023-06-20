How Nonprofits Increase Revenue Without Fundraising - and Create a Joy-Filled Organization at the Same Time

The Community Foundation

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What is it that makes a successful nonprofit? Is it getting tons of donors? Great impact on the community? High profile events?

Perhaps, it's a bit of all those things, but it is nothing without a strong, internal foundation. The people that run a nonprofit and the schematics on which it runs need to be healthy and fulfilled so that the generosity can flow outwards from the inside. 

There are many stressors facing nonprofits today, and perhaps one of the greatest is lack of unrestricted grants and funding.

So, what do we do? Wait until the next grant or fundraising event to fund our organization?

No! We create a strategy that has the nonprofit running smoothly and successfully from the inside. To control costs where they are not needed and create a sustainable organization that is less dependent on fundraising.

The possibilities for increasing revenue without fundraising are limitless. This new course, Fund Saving and Creating a Joy-Filled Organization, presented by The Community Foundation, will teach how to create an easier and more profitable path.

Not only will the course discuss ways to save money and ways to find money that already exists within your organization, it will also talk about the importance of this in boosting morale and efficiency amongst the team. Crafting the perfect well-oiled machine of a nonprofit is not always simple, but we will lay it all out there, giving you fail-proof methods to do exactly that.

Instead of stressing over the next grant or wondering where you will receive funding from, this course will give you real, practical ideas that you can put into place right now to make your nonprofit healthier. You will never wonder where your next grant will come from again, as you will be self-sufficient and able to achieve all your projects and practices using what you already have!

This is a new way of thinking. Instead of fundraising, we are fund saving. This paradigm shift is SO important to the sustainability of nonprofits, as well as continued success in this ever- changing world. The nonprofit sector is changing, and we must change with it. It just might be easier than you think!

