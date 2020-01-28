How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Can Help Fight Memory Loss

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all adults age 65 plus suffer from some form of short or long-term memory loss. Memory loss can be caused by a variety of different degenerative conditions, as well as the result of environmental stressors, or simply the effects of aging taking a toll on the brain's cognitive function. While scientists do not have a firm grasp on how to reverse issues of memory that result from progressive diseases like Alzheimer's, which causes damage to nerve connections, new research indicates that fish oil may be a key component in preventing and reversing the effects of age-related memory loss.

American company, Optimega has formulated its Omega Shots™ 50+ specifically to prevent degenerative symptoms of aging in older adults. Often Omega-3 fish oil is presented in liquid-filled capsules that can have a fishy odor and can be difficult to swallow. Where Optimega sets themselves apart is that their Omega-3 shots are a quick 2.5 oz, pleasant-tasting drink, without any hint of fishy undertones, so anyone can start an Omega-3 routine and help prevent age-related memory loss early.

To understand what causes memory loss as we age, it's important to consider two of the main causes of age-related memory loss:

1. The brain relies on specific proteins and hormone compounds to help repair damaged brain cells. As the body ages, the production of these hormones and proteins slows down and begins to decline, leaving the brain unable to repair itself or continue to grow.

2. Another component of age-related memory loss is decreased blood flow to the brain. Aging may cause changes in blood pressure or circulation that cause the brain to receive less blood flow than is needed to maintain a healthy cognitive environment.

The addition of Omega-3 fatty acids can help increase the production of essential hormones and proteins, while also helping to improve the circulation of blood throughout the body. Omega-3 helps prevent plaque build-up in blood vessels and arteries, which can restrict blood flow to the heart, brain, and other vital organs. The process of tackling the two main causes of age-related memory loss has yielded promising results in study after study of Omega-3s in older adults.

Now Optimega is making it easy for people of any age to get 1000mg of Omega-3s a day with Omega Shots™ 50+ with a higher absorption rate than traditional Omega-3 capsules. Omega Shots™ will be on sale online and in stores in 2020.

