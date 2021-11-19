How One Auto Recycling Company is Creating a Sustainability Movement to Change the Car Recycling Industry for the Better

Providing key services like cash for cars Melbourne -based It Matters To You has a vision of changing the auto industry – and they have the strategies and plans in place to bring that vision to life. The first step towards creating change, says It Matters To You, is educating people on the influence of end of life vehicles on the environment.

Though common knowledge amongst automotive experts and car enthusiasts, It Matters To You asserts that the general public would likely be surprised by how difficult it is to recycle an end of life vehicle. A car is made up of a variety of different materials, which have to be taken apart and individually sorted. Previously, the automotive industry saved the hassle and sent all end of life vehicles to landfill; It Matters To You created a world-class facility to facilitate more environmentally friendly methods of disposing of spent cars.

It Matters To You buys back vehicles and vehicle parts for reasonable prices. Any scrap metal is then recovered and sold at extremely competitive prices, while the rest of the vehicle is disposed of in a sustainable, eco-friendly manner.

It Matters To You hopes that in coming years, more key players in the automotive industry will jump on board to create a brighter, more sustainable future for the industry.

