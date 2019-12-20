How One Boy, One Mom and One Letter Changed Patient Safety

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenson Aaron was just five months old when he was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. The heart-wrenching journey of his battle, the effects of three hospital-acquired infections and how his family overcame tragedy to improve safety for others is the cover story of the PSA's December 2019 issue of Patient Safety. Other topics include violence against healthcare workers, antibiotic stewardship, newborn falls, and reducing emergency room visits in one of America's poorest cities. You can read Patient Safety here: https://patientsafetyj.com/index.php/patientsaf.

Jenson Aaron's family overcame tragedy to improve safety for other patients

A Patient's Perspective on Safety

"What's Your One Thing," written by Jason's mother Kristin Aaron gives voice to patients as she recalls her toddler's brave struggle, the compassionate care he received, the lapses she observed, and the one step she took that led to an overhaul in safety measures. "Lives are being saved all because someone listened and acted. People agreed not to accept 'unacceptable results,' but to strive for excellence and zero harm," she writes.

Her tale is an important reminder about everyone's stake in patient safety. "Imagine if each of us picked one way to make it safer for patients, and that one thing turned into the next thing, and we started a patient safety revolution. We can't do it alone, but we can do it together."

Also published in this issue of Patient Safety:

Violence Against Healthcare Workers : Assault rates in hospitals are the highest ever. Yet despite bipartisan support, legislative pro­tections are inconsistent. How can we ensure this never happens?

: Assault rates in hospitals are the highest ever. Yet despite bipartisan support, legislative pro­tections are inconsistent. How can we ensure this never happens? Antibiotic Stewardship: Antimicrobial resistance is one of the largest global health threats. Learn how Pennsylvania nursing homes addressed the crisis.

Antimicrobial resistance is one of the largest global health threats. Learn how nursing homes addressed the crisis. Newborn Falls : Rare occurrences—or not? A review of data from the nation's largest event reporting database reveals they may be more common than you think, but can be prevented.

: Rare occurrences—or not? A review of data from the nation's largest event reporting database reveals they may be more common than you think, but can be prevented. One-on-One with the Camden Coalition: In one of America's poorest cities, a new model for improving care for people with complex social needs has become a blueprint for communities and health systems around the country.

Patient Safety is the only journal that highlights the intersection of patient safety science and real human experience. It includes new insights and strategies to improve care and stories that provide a bridge between providers and patients.

About the Patient Safety Authority

The Patient Safety Authority's mission is to improve the quality of healthcare in Pennsylvania by collecting and analyzing patient safety information, developing solutions to patient safety issues, and sharing this information through education and collaboration. Its vision is safe healthcare for all patients. Established under the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (MCARE) Act of 2002, the PSA, an independent state agency, collects and analyzes patient safety data to improve safety outcomes and help prevent patient harm. http://patientsafety.pa.gov/

