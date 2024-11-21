How One Keystone Educator Puts Gratitude First

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November is National Gratitude Month, but one Keystone Academy educator is prioritizing gratitude every day, and it all starts with a pink neon sign.

The message is simple in Fourth-Grade Social Studies Teacher Teri Turner's classroom: positive vibes only. The saying "good vibes" is brightly lit for all students to see, and it sets the tone for her class.

A bright pink neon sign reads "Good Vibes" to remind Keystone Academy scholars in fourth-grade teacher Teri Turner's class of gratitude's importance.

"I'm just all about looking at the good things instead of focusing on the negative things," Turner said. "It makes me very grateful for the things I do have. I think gratitude is a very important life skill in order to be a happy human. You can't just focus on the bad. You have to think about all the good stuff and be grateful for it."

Optimism and gratitude go hand-in-hand, so Turner's favorite turn of phrase is ideal in creating a setting that promotes a positive and thankful attitude – which goes hand-in-hand with the school's Moral Focus virtue of the month: Gratitude. In all, students practice nine Moral Focus virtues throughout the year.

Not only does the mantra guide her classroom environment, but it is also a tool for Turner to remind scholars to show gratitude. When someone groans while taking a textbook out, Turner says "positive vibes" and her class responds "only" before reminding them of the why the upcoming lesson is important.

This call-and-response tool is just the first of many strategies Turner uses to emphasize a grateful outlook on life.

In the month of November, scholars write in a gratitude journal, sharing things they are grateful for. Turner leads conversation about how even the little things, like a pair of socks, can be included in their journals.

This virtue is even instilled in her class-wide incentive system. Turner doles out "Gratitude Points" every time students express appreciation, even through a simple "thank you." If the class earns enough points by week's end, they earn free time.

While Turner is providing students avenues to display how thankful they are, she is making sure she practices what she teaches. The Keystone educator is consistently giving her students recognition in the school's positive behavior system. This is her way of showing scholars she is grateful for the good things they do.

"I feel like that is how I model gratitude," Turner said. "Letting them know how grateful I am that they're doing what needs to be done, or even going above and beyond, can teach them gratitude in return."

Turner's consistent focus on gratitude and her optimistic spirit culminates in an environment where scholars are not only learning social studies, but they are also learning to look on the bright side.

"I hope everyone can learn to be a grateful human," Turner said. "Most people might not think gratitude is as important as other virtues, but remembering the small things and being grateful can really make a difference."

