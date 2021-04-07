How One Product Can Solve A Major Problem

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dog, human, relationship is a marvel that has evolved over thousands of years and is loved and enjoyed by millions, but not every pup is a lap dog nor a guard dog. Each has its own unique personality and just like their human companions they can even be grouchy or silly.

With this in mind we have created the first universal canine temperament symbols to help communicate a dog's personality and its owners wishes without saying a word from a safe distance.

The three simple shapes and colors are a green circle for okay to approach. The inverted yellow triangle says ask permission to approach. And the red hexagon means don't approach. Each has a reflective vertical strip to help visibility at night or low light conditions.

Easily secured to a dog's collar, they can be seen from up to thirty feet away.

When dogs in your community wear them the owner of a large friendly dog with a green tag (ok to approach) can help ease a jogger or seniors mind during an encounter.

Or for an owner or handler who is training his pet, he can keep youngsters or other pet owners from engaging with them while their dog is wearing a yellow tag (ask permission to approach) or red tag (do not approach).

And for rescues like Major who might be having a bad day or is still cautious around humans he doesn't know or trust, he and his family can easily let people know it's probably best to just give him his space with a red or yellow tag.

Because a portion of the cost of each tag goes to the Humane Society and the ASPCA, at $5.99 per tag not only do our tags help other pets in need, but by reducing stressful encounters they are good public policy for your community.

Please join us letting your neighbors and other pet owners know from a distance your wishes and your dog's personality with a K9 Temperament tag for your dog today.

For more information contact Patrick Aroff at [email protected] or 310 402-3434

