How One Woman Grew Her Business From Weekends at a Swap Meet to a Multi-National Online Jewelry Store

HAYWARD, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It started with a desire to escape the "cubicle farms" of Silicon Valley and take control of her own destiny. Along the way, she talked with tens of thousands of people, drove over a half million miles, and learned the joy of helping people smile because they know they look good.

In 1987, Karen Louise was an administrative assistant at a technology company in Silicon Valley, California, a place known for massive cubicle work areas referred to as "hamster habitats" or "cube farms."

Lifetime Jewelry creates a new category of jewelry that's halfway between typical gold plated jewelry and 24-karat solid gold. Lifetime Jewelry provides the look and feel of solid gold at a fraction of the price.

As a weekend activity, she started selling jewelry at swap meets for a friend. Soon this grew into owning her own stand and helping hundreds of other people become their own entrepreneurs. She taught them all how to make a good living selling jewelry.

It was in those early days when she first experienced what she calls the "Magic Moment."

"There is a special moment after a person puts on a piece of jewelry and they look in the mirror and see themselves," said Louise. "There is a hint of a smile that starts in their eyes and then spreads until their entire face is glowing. They know they look good and they enjoy it. I live for that moment. That's why I'm still involved with jewelry."

For years Louise traveled to shows so she could meet and interact with people. While the days were long, she loved helping people look and feel better about their appearance.

The key lies in how Lifetime Jewelry is made. The proprietary formula starts with 20 times more gold than on typical gold plated jewelry, then is bonded to a strong, solid core of semi-precious metals.

Since her jewelry was created to be long-lasting, Louise decided to offer a lifetime replacement guarantee on all of her products. That's how Lifetime Jewelry got its name.

Louise took her business online when internet shopping became popular. Not wanting to lose the personal touch she trained her staff to make it #1 in customer service on both Amazon and her website: https://lifetimejewelry.com/

Now, Lifetime Jewelry is being bought internationally. Those" magic moment smiles" are still happening and are reflected in the number of glowing five-star reviews and stories being shared by customers.

Lifetime Jewelry is now one of the fastest-growing online jewelry stores in the world. They are one of the top sellers in fashion jewelry on Amazon, achieving #1 bestseller status with several products.

Lifetime Jewelry specializes in classic jewelry styles that have the look and feel of solid gold at a fraction of the price.

They offer necklaces, chains, bracelets, anklets, bangles, earrings, rings, charms, pendants, crosses, and rosaries for men, women, and children.

Lifetime Jewelry makes the highest quality gold fashion jewelry in the world and sells it at the lowest price possible.

Lifetime Jewelry products can be found on Amazon or at lifetimejewelry.com.

