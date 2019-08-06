How Ordinary People Can Help Save the World from Its Biggest Threats -- Climate Change, Pollution, Pandemics, Terrorism, and War

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To be alive today is to be scared—and for good reason. Scientists, generals, politicians, doctors, environmentalists and economists warn that in the next decade or two, doom may come in the form of climate change, overpopulation, pollution, terrorism, and nuclear war—all huge problems by themselves and catastrophic when taken together.

Planned Act of Kindness Logo

But there are steps ordinary people can take before the world reaches these devastating tipping points, says Lyle Benjamin, a lifelong entrepreneur, activist, optimist, and creator of Planned Acts of Kindness, a global social responsibility initiative designed for the age of technology. People who sign up for the program receive notifications each day of a new way to be kind to others and help save the planet — all built on the law of large numbers.

Benjamin says, "If we are to survive as a species and have a chance at quality of life, we need to have tens of millions of people around the world working together on planned acts of kindness with the ability to mobilize instantly to affect corporate, political and grassroots changes on common problems like pollution, environmental issues, energy, health, politics and more. We cannot depend on governments or politicians to save us."

In an interview, Benjamin can talk about:

How to sign up to receive notifications of planned acts of kindness by cell phone, app or computer

Examples of some of the acts of kindness people will be asked to perform

What the Karma Constitution is and why we need it

His plan to present to the United Nations in December

How other organizations, corporations, NGOs and governments can get involved

His One Planet-One People .Com game that lets players from every country in the world be the hero in the fight for the survival of the human race.

Attention Media

To better promote civility, kindness and social responsibility Benjamin created the Host & Post outreach program where bloggers, news outlets, organizations and companies can easily post the daily Planned Acts of Kindness on their networks. For more information on this program, visit PlannedActs.Org/host.

About Lyle Benjamin

Lyle Benjamin has been an entrepreneur since college when he started his University's literary magazine. He was the publisher of a national self-help magazine on relationship issues, created a best-selling board game, and owned a successful meeting and event-planning business based in New York City. In 2010, he created the 501(c)3 educational not-for-profit 16 Things that works for the betterment of kids, people and the planet through a series of books, workshops, programs and activities. The organization has earned the praises of schools, churches, non-profits, government agencies and. In keeping with his mission of helping people in need, Benjamin is the author of several non-fiction personal development books including The Working Dead: The Essential Survival Guide on How to Protect, Save & Invest for Yourself, Your Family & Your Future, and 16 Things We All Can Do To Act Right & Help Save the Planet.

For more information, contact Lyle Benjamin of Planned Acts of Kindness at (212) 213-0257 (landline); (917) 683-2625 (cell); 219380@email4pr.com; www.PlannedActs.Org

SOURCE Lyle Benjamin