How Palm Desert, CA Is Making the City 'Easy to Do Business with' to Attract Local Suppliers and Save Staff Time

"As Palm Desert continues to grow and evolve, so do the needs of our community. Our local supplier network helps us meet those needs, so it makes a lot of sense to make it easier for these businesses to submit bids to supply goods and services to the City," explained City Manager Todd Hileman.

Ensuring that it's easy to partner with the City is key to the success of centralizing purchasing. With OpenGov, Palm Desert found a procurement solution that was intuitive and also made the process of submitting an internal request to develop solicitation documents simple to follow for all staff.

"Another key factor in the move to modernize procurement is to free up staff time across departments," Purchasing Officer Lori Carney said. "Centralizing purchasing activities makes it possible for us to do that work more efficiently and strategically. As a result, non-purchasing staff can focus on more strategic projects," she added.

Reducing the barriers for local suppliers as well as focusing staff time on strategic work are core benefits of OpenGov Procurement. "The OpenGov team is thrilled to grow our partnership with the City of Palm Desert, CA which is a truly innovative and forward-thinking local government," said Claudia Arriaga, VP of Customer Success.

