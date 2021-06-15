How Porch Potty Is Helping Dog Owners Transition Back to Work and Life

WALNUT, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As many of us begin making plans to return life "back to normal," there is an entire population that is struggling to adjust: our dogs.

It was only a few months ago that pet adoptions were at a record high. Now these same dog rescues and shelters are fearful many of the "pandemic pets" might be returned.

Porch Potty's new Grass to Go brings fresh sod to porches, balconies and on vacations

One California company is working hard to prevent that from happening. Porch Potty, a company best known for its line of "grass litterboxes for dogs," understands that no family wants to surrender their dog, but some may feel hopeless as they navigate the transition back to work and life.

Porch Potty began as a solution for individuals and families living in high-rise apartments with dogs. Dog owners are able to bring grass, real or synthetic, straight to their balconies with the durable and attractive Porch Potty.

Ten years later, it's grown into much more.

"We receive thankful emails from around the globe," Brandon Kennington, CEO and inventor says, "Some are from service dog owners, families with special needs or aging dogs, as well as from people grateful to have their backyards back."

This Thursday, Porch Potty will launch the latest addition to its lineup, Grass to Go, with hopes that it will help dog owners transition into their post-pandemic lives with their canine companions by their side.

Grass to Go offers greater portability and comes with fresh sod. From there, customers can subscribe to have new sod delivered straight to their door. Small enough to fit in a laundry room, balcony, Grass to Go can even be checked on planes and used in hotels, boats and RV's.

"People are anxious to get out and experience the world again," Brandon says, "Avid travelers may feel like they can't keep dogs because it wouldn't be fair. Now they can."

Porch Potty is committed to supporting its community every step of the way. Through its customer service channels and blog, there are practical, tested training guides, vacation ideas, as well as community tips for keeping everything clean.

"A lot of people that adopted dogs during the pandemic are first time pet owners," Brandon points out, "One in five, reports are showing. We want them to be successful, and we're here to offer solutions so that they can keep their dogs."

Learn more about Grass to Go and the rest of Porch Potty's products at porchpotty.com.

Media contact:

Patricia Fox

[email protected]

720-492-5723

SOURCE Porch Potty