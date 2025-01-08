How PouncerAI Helps Freelancers Stand Out on Upwork--And Reclaim Hours Every Week

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning high-value projects on Upwork isn't just about putting in the time; it's about standing out in a crowd of equally talented freelancers. That's why PouncerAI, a VC-backed startup co-founded by former freelancers Sean Jackson and Daniel Reiling, has developed an AI-powered Chrome Extension to give freelancers a competitive edge in crafting winning proposals—while also saving hours each week.

Leveling the Playing Field in a Growing Market

See how PouncerAI provides a competitive advantage to freelancers on Upwork. New AI tool for freelancers on Upwork Generate highly persuasive Upwork Cover Letter Proposal, fast.

With more than 163 million freelancers worldwide (NIH) and the U.S. market projected to expand from 76 million in 2024 to 90 million by 2028, competition on platforms like Upwork has never been fiercer. And for successful freelancers aiming to increase their annual earnings—rather than just get by—every advantage counts.

"As freelancers ourselves, my co-founder and I felt the frustration of missing out on gigs simply because someone else had a more compelling pitch—or beat us to it," says Sean Jackson, CEO of PouncerAI. "We built PouncerAI to help freelancers not only apply faster but also stand out with professional, high-conversion proposals."

The "Be First" Advantage

Instant Job Alerts:

PouncerAI's extension scans Upwork job postings in real time, notifying freelancers of new opportunities the moment they appear. This means you can apply in under 30 seconds , increasing your chances of being noticed—and hired—by clients reviewing early submissions.

Most experienced freelancers spend 20 minutes researching and writing each proposal, adding up to 3–6 hours per week of unpaid work. With PouncerAI, the application process is reduced to seconds, freeing you up to bid on more projects or invest extra time in client-facing tasks that generate revenue.

High-Converting Proposals Made Easy

Building on direct response copywriting frameworks, PouncerAI's proposal templates are designed to convert. Unlike generic AI writing tools that can produce long-winded or robotic text, PouncerAI ensures your proposals are clear, concise, and immediately relevant to a client's needs. This isn't just an efficiency play; it's about landing the project.

Optimized for Conversion:

Proposals follow proven, persuasive structures that grab a client's attention.

Say goodbye to obviously AI-generated phrasing—PouncerAI's templates sound human and professional.

With a comprehensive library of templates, freelancers can apply to the vast majority of Upwork jobs quickly and effectively.

Success Stories from Seasoned Freelancers

Even for top-performing freelancers, the simple act of bidding can be a hurdle:

"Our profile on Upwork has more than 400K+ in earnings and over 4,200 hours clocked, but the bidding process was always hit-or-miss," says Sajal Gupta, a WordPress developer. "The ease this tool brings to the process is unparalleled."

Pricing & Availability

Free 14-Day Trial : Explore PouncerAI's features at no cost.

: Explore PouncerAI's features at no cost. Flexible Plans : Choose from three subscription tiers, starting at $16 /month .

: Choose from three subscription tiers, starting at . Worldwide Release: Download the updated Chrome Extension immediately via the Google Chrome Store.

About PouncerAI

Founded in 2024 by Sean Jackson and Daniel Reiling, PouncerAI Inc. is a Dallas-based, venture-backed startup committed to helping freelancers get more work fast. Leveraging AI and hands-on experience from their own days as freelancers, the co-founders built a tool that not only saves time but also boosts the quality—and success rate—of proposals.

Ready to reduce your bidding time and stand out in a crowded marketplace? Visit https://pouncer.ai to learn more and sign up for a free 14-day trial.

PouncerAI is not affiliated with or endorsed by Upwork Inc. or any of its subsidiaries.

Media Contact

Sean Jackson | PouncerAI Inc.

(214) 675-1100

[email protected]

Dallas, TX

