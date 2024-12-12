How Printed Circuit Boards Power Our Everyday Gadgets

"Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are the backbone of modern electronics. They connect electronic components, enabling devices to function."

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Printed Circuit Boards: Technologies and Global Markets was valued at $67.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $70.9 billion in 2024 to $92.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 through 2029.

This report looks at current trends in the global printed circuit board (PCB) market, using data from 2023 and forecasts from 2024 to 2029. It breaks down revenue by market segments such as assembly technology and PCB type, and by region, including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

It explores what's driving and challenging the market's growth, identifies leading PCB manufacturers, and reviews new technologies and competitive factors in the industry. Additionally, the report assesses the impact of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues on the PCB sector.

Some Interesting facts:

Even after the pandemic ended, its effects were still being felt in 2023. The global PCB market suffered a significant decline due to factors like destocking and rising interest rates to curb inflation. The automotive and consumer electronics industries faced severe shortages of PCBs, which were in high demand because of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). This shortage led to higher prices, longer lead times, and stock-outs, affecting PCB manufacturers' production.

China , the U.S., Taiwan , and South Korea are major PCB producers. In 2023, China produced 53.3% of the world's PCBs thanks to its large production capacity, cost-effective manufacturing, and strong supply chain.

, the U.S., , and are major PCB producers. In 2023, produced 53.3% of the world's PCBs thanks to its large production capacity, cost-effective manufacturing, and strong supply chain. The trade conflict between the U.S. and China has significantly impacted the PCB market. U.S. imports from China dropped by 20.4% in 2023. As a result, the U.S. is shifting some PCB production to other regions, including Southeast Asia , with countries such as Vietnam and Taiwan becoming popular choices to avoid tariffs and diversify supply chains.

has significantly impacted the PCB market. U.S. imports from dropped by 20.4% in 2023. As a result, the U.S. is shifting some PCB production to other regions, including , with countries such as and becoming popular choices to avoid tariffs and diversify supply chains. Multilayer and high-density interconnection (HDI) are the most popular types of PCBs. They offer more design flexibility and higher circuit density, making them suitable for complex and compact electronics. They also provide better signal integrity, which is essential for high-speed communication in computer motherboards, smartphones, medical devices and aerospace electronics.

To gain a deeper understanding of the market's dynamics and growth opportunities, click here.

Factors contributing to this market's growth include:

Growing use of autonomous and electric vehicles (AVs/EVs): More vehicles are being designed to drive themselves and run on electricity instead of gasoline. This shift is driven by the desire for safer, eco-friendly transportation and is transforming the automotive industry by introducing new technologies and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Demand for consumer electronics and IoT devices: Consumer electronics and IoT devices are becoming increasingly central to modern lifestyles, homes and workplaces. More and more people want gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches and smart home products. These devices make life easier and more connected by allowing us to control and monitor various aspects of our lives through the internet. Rising adoption of 5G technology: More people and businesses are starting to use the latest mobile network, which is faster and more reliable than previous ones (4G and LTE). This improved connectivity supports faster internet speeds, better streaming, and the ability to connect many devices at once.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report Printed Circuit Boards: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $67.9 Billion Market forecast $92.4 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered By Assembly Technology, PCB Type, Structure, Thickness, End-User Industry, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America and the Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and India Market drivers Growing use of AVs/EVs

Demand for consumer electronics and IoT devices

Rising adoption of 5G technology

This report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size?

The global PCB market was valued at $67.9 billion in 2023 and will reach $92.4 billion by the end of 2029. The market is expected to see a robust CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

These include the growing adoption of driverless and electric vehicles, increasing demand for consumer electronics and IoT devices, and rising adoption of 5G technology. Which PCB type will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

Multilayer PCBs will dominate the market by the end of 2029, driven by growing demand for high-performance and compact electronic devices. Which region has the highest share of the global PCB market?

In 2023, Asia-Pacific accounted for 89.5% in the global PCB market, due to the presence of so many leading semiconductor producers in the region, especially in China , Taiwan , Japan , and South Korea . In addition, favorable government policies, incentives to boost local manufacturing and expansion of the electronics manufacturing sector, and rising internet penetration with the adoption of smart electronic devices will drive the Asia-Pacific market's growth.

Leading companies include:

ADVANCEDPCB

AT&S

CMK CORP.

COMPEQ CO. LTD.

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

FUJIKURA LTD.

MEIKO ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

NAN YA PCB CO. LTD.

NOK CORP.

SANMINA CORP.

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.

SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

UNIMICRON

ZHEN DING TECH. GROUP TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD.

More Related reports:

Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: Global Markets: This report covers trends, sales, and the outlook for these eco-friendly vehicles that run on electricity or hydrogen.

Industrial IoT (IIoT): Global Markets: IIoT refers to the use of connected devices and sensors in factories and industrial settings to improve efficiency and performance. The global market for IIoT is growing rapidly as businesses worldwide adopt these technologies to enhance operations, reduce costs, and increase productivity.

Purchase a copy of the report directly from BCC Research.

For further information or to purchase a report, please contact: [email protected] .

About BCC Research

BCC Research reports provide objective measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help readers make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ:

50 Milk St. Ste 16

Boston, MA 02109

U.S.A.

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC