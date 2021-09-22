How Pure NZ Prioritizes Recycling

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular water brand Pure NZ is founded on a commitment to provide its customers with affordable, pure New Zealand spring water. However, the brand is also aware of the responsibility that comes with being one of its countries top bottled beverage manufacturers. This has led Pure NZ to go to extraordinary lengths to ensure that every aspect of its business process is sustainable.

Pure NZ is a spring water label manufactured by NZ Drinks. The New Zealand manufacturer and distributor is located in Pōkeno, just outside of the giant Kiwi metropolis of Auckland. The pristine local environment offers an ideal atmosphere to collect genuinely clean, naturally filtered spring water.

The only problem is figuring out how to collect and bottle the precious H2O. When Pure NZ launched, there wasn't a large enough bottling facility in the country to handle the volume that they planned on producing. Undeterred, the founders built their own bottling plant right in Pōkeno. While this gave them access to the production system they were looking for, though, it also put a distinct sense of responsibility on the company.

As stated right on the sustainability page of Pure NZ's website, "NZ Drinks has the largest production capacity of any dedicated PET water plant in New Zealand with the ability to produce and supply more than 200 million bottles per year. With this capacity comes a large responsibility to sustainability and the environment."

The brand has managed to address this sustainability concern in two distinct ways.

First, Pure NZ uses recycled materials for all of its bottles. Every Pure NZ bottle is blown on sight using rPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) plastic. This means none of the bottles are adding fresh synthetic substances into the ongoing global pollution issue. In addition, many Pure NZ bottles are packaged in cardboard boxes, which compost quickly and easily.

Second, the company's bottling plant is a wonder to behold. The building is large but no larger than is absolutely necessary. Inside the sleek exterior is a state-of-the-art production line that capitalizes on every aspect of sustainability possible.

Advanced, innovative technology is applied everywhere. From a fully automated satellite tracking system to regularly upgrading bottling machinery, no expense is spared to ensure that efficiency is maintained. In addition, the factory is built right on top of the underground aquifer where the water is sourced from. This gives Pure NZ direct access to bottle its products at the source rather than expending resources transporting the life-giving liquid to a distant location.

From recycled bottles to an impressive facility to its proximity to the source, Pure NZ has created a manufacturing and distribution cycle built for the 21st century. Not only is the company able to meet the rising demands of bottled water from consumers. It's also doing so in a manner that is sensitive to the long-term impact on the environment, putting the brand in a position to thrive far into the future.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ is owned by NZ Drinks and is one of the top beverage brands in New Zealand. NZ Drinks owns one of the largest bottling plants in the country and has received accolades from the Australasian Bottled Water Institute, Inc, the Waikato District Council, and others for its sound business methods. Learn more about these certificates and the various Pure NZ products available at nzdrinks.co.nz .

