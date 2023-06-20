How putting a voice and face together in early infancy could determine vocabulary, language development

News provided by

Florida International University

20 Jun, 2023, 10:55 ET

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matching the sight and sound of speech — a face to a voice — in early infancy is an important foundation for later language development.

This ability, known as intersensory processing, is an essential pathway to learning new words. According to a recent study published in the journal Infancy, the degree of success at intersensory processing at only 6 months old can predict vocabulary and language outcomes at 18 months, 2 and 3 years old.

"Adults are highly skilled at this, but infants must learn to relate what they see with what they hear. It's a tremendous job and they do it very early in their development," said lead author Elizabeth V.  Edgar, who conducted the study as an FIU psychology doctoral student and is now a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University. "Our findings show that intersensory processing has its own independent contribution to language, over and above other established predictors, including parent language input and socioeconomic status."

Edgar and a team at FIU psychology professor Lorraine E. Bahrick's Infant Development Lab tested intersensory processing speed and accuracy in 103 infants across three years, between the ages of 3 months to 3 years old, using the Intersensory Processing Efficiency Protocol (IPEP). This tool was created by Bahrick and co-investigator FIU Research Assistant Professor of Psychology James Torrence Todd and colleagues.

Designed to present distraction or simulate the "noisiness" of picking out a speaker from a crowd, the IPEP presents several short video trials. Each trial depicts six faces of women displayed in separate boxes on the screen at once. All the women appear to be speaking. However, the soundtrack that matches only one of the women speaking is heard on each trial. With an eye tracker that follows pupil movement, the researchers could measure if the babies made the match, as well as how long they watched the matching face and voice. 

Then, the data was compared with language outcomes at different stages of development — such as how many unique and total words children used. Results revealed infants who looked longer at the correct speaker were later found to have better language outcomes at 18 months, 2 and 3 years old.

For video and more information click here.

Media Contact:
Angela Nicoletti
305-348-0272
[email protected]

SOURCE Florida International University

Also from this source

Alligators are the engineers of the wetlands

FIU conservation scientists give trafficked, endangered parrots fighting chance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.