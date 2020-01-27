How Quzara is Expediting CMMC Compliance, Saving DoD Contractors Time + Money

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC (https://www.quzara.com/) recently announced the commencement of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Compliance Advisory Services. Quzara has years of experiences helping customers navigate through the NIST SP 800-171 and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) – which forms the basis of the CMMC framework. Quzara simplifies and expedites CMMC compliance for all DoD contractors for levels 1 through 5. A major innovation to jumpstart contractors is the introduction of a no-cost, self-service CMMC gap assessment tool.

Beginning in June, Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors for the Department of Defense (DoD) are required to provide certified assurance based on the CMMC framework. CMMC is designed to provide the DoD assurance that a DIB contractor can adequately protect CUI at a level commensurate with the project risk. CMMC levels range from 1 through 5, and security controls are based on NIST SP 800-171 and other security frameworks.

In order to provide effective services to a diverse range of DIB contractors with potentially varying CMMC requirements, Quzara's Advisory Services range from rapid assessments to complex advisory and engineering services.

Unlike other Compliance Vendors who offer high-cost evaluation tools, often bundled with subscription cost, Quzara jumpstarts DIB contractors with a no-cost evaluation tool. This tool is highly customized to the each CMMC level and is self-paced, enabling rapid identification of gaps. After completion of the self-assessment, DIB Contractors are provided a complimentary workshop to discuss identified gaps, remediation options with the required level of preparation for the CMMC audit.

Based on the remediation roadmap, Quzara Advisory Services can enable customers to meet CMMC requirements in various ways. Quzara covers the entire compliance life cycle, from Pre-Built CMMC Documentation Templates and Process & Technical Implementation Guides to Continuous Assurance Services. Quzara, in partnership with Tenable and Splunk, provide Continuous Assurance Assessments through real-time situational awareness for security and configuration requirements using their proprietary Cybertorch™ platform.

Quzara has industry experts that have extensive experience helping customers avoid early mistakes that can be costly and time consuming. Quzara's CMMC Compliance Advisory Services provide rapid compliance enablement leveraging technology solutions for automation and assurance, saving customers months of effort and associated costs. As additional requirements for CMMC evolve in 2020, Quzara intends to work with its cloud service partners, enabling rapid deployment of cloud infrastructure to meet CMMC requirements.

Learn more about the CMMC Readiness Assessment Tool and the Quzara suite of advisory services at https://cmmc.quzara.com/

About Quzara

Quzara LLC is a woman-owned cybersecurity consulting firm located in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. Quzara is a leader in cybersecurity consulting, providing exceptional advisory services. They are AWS and Microsoft Azure ATO partners. Quzara specializes in cloud security services, risk assessments, and application security source code reviews for Government and commercial customers. We also run a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service – Cybertorch™ which provides managed security monitored and vulnerability management services. Quzara also extensive experience in helping its clients comply with FedRAMP, CMMC, NIST SP 800-171 and other compliance frameworks.

