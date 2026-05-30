How Restoration Expert Brett Swiatek of Buffalo Explains Stained Glass Restoration for HelloNation

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is it time to restore your stained glass windows before small issues turn into permanent damage? According to a HelloNation article, Restoration Expert Brett Swiatek of Swiatek Studios in Buffalo explains that leaded stained glass repair is both an art and a science. These windows, whether in churches, homes, or civic buildings, define a space through color and light—but over time, the materials that hold them together inevitably weaken. Recognizing early signs of deterioration is the key to preserving their historic and artistic value.

Brett Swiatek, Owner Speed Speed

The process of stained glass restoration often begins when bowing becomes visible. A window that appears to curve outward may seem stable, but this distortion indicates that the lead caming—the flexible metal framework holding each piece of glass—is softening with age. As this structure weakens, the glass begins to shift within the panel. If left untreated, the movement can cause cracking, edge separation, or even glass loss. Swiatek emphasizes that identifying bowing early allows conservators to perform partial lead caming repair before full disassembly becomes necessary.

Cracking is another critical warning sign in historic stained glass windows. Temperature changes cause both the glass and the lead to expand and contract at different rates. Over time, this movement stresses the joints and leads to hairline fractures. While an individual piece of glass can often be replaced, recurring cracks typically mean the surrounding lead has reached the end of its structural life. According to Swiatek, this is when window releading—a process that rebuilds the entire support matrix—becomes essential for long-term preservation.

Drafts or leaks are also indicators that restoration may be overdue. When the sealing putty around the glass dries out, gaps form between the glass, lead, and frame. These openings allow water and air to enter, which can corrode metal, discolor the glass, and damage nearby wood trim. Professional stained glass conservation includes removing old putty, cleaning every glass section, and resealing the panel to create a moisture-resistant barrier. By addressing these subtle but significant issues, Swiatek and his team prevent further deterioration while restoring the original brilliance of each window.

Comprehensive leaded stained glass repair involves far more than fixing isolated problems. Skilled artisans disassemble the entire panel, clean away years of dirt and oxidation, and inspect each piece individually. Damaged glass is replaced with materials that match the original in color and texture. Once releaded, the new caming mirrors the historic profile, maintaining the authentic appearance of the original design. To strengthen the restored window, copper or steel reinforcement bars are added—hidden within the frame—to provide long-term support against movement or vibration.

Many early 20th-century historic stained glass windows were created with remarkable craftsmanship, using vivid mineral pigments and hand-cut glass. With proper restoration, these works of art can continue to illuminate spaces for another century. Swiatek notes that timely care not only preserves visual beauty but also protects the historic narrative embedded in each window. Every restored panel becomes a bridge between generations, maintaining the connection between past creators and present caretakers.

Preventive maintenance plays a major role in ensuring stained glass longevity. Regular inspection helps identify small issues—like bowing or dried putty—before they evolve into structural damage. Protective measures such as ventilated storm panels can also play a critical role, shielding stained glass from the elements while allowing proper airflow to prevent moisture buildup and deterioration. For Swiatek, this routine care is part of the larger philosophy behind stained glass restoration: preservation over replacement. By intervening early, property owners can safeguard their windows' integrity and avoid the greater cost and risk of total reconstruction.

The success of lead caming repair depends on experience and precision. Swiatek's team combines modern analytical techniques with the same handcrafted methods used by artisans a century ago. Each repair balances art with engineering, ensuring that the repaired sections not only look authentic but also perform as reliably as the original work. Their goal is to restore both the function and the spirit of these architectural treasures.

Through his work, Swiatek demonstrates how stained glass restoration preserves far more than color and light—it maintains the craftsmanship, symbolism, and emotion captured within each pane. By understanding the signs of aging and responding with careful intervention, owners of historic properties can ensure that their stained glass windows continue to inspire for generations.

When Is It Time to Restore Your Stained Glass Windows? features insights from Brett Swiatek, Restoration Expert of Buffalo, NY, in HelloNation.

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