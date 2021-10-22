How Robots and A.I. Are About To Change This $11 Trillion Industry Forever

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok's nearly 700 million users seek medical advice from random individuals and charlatans, since anyone can claim to be a medical expert on this raging social media machine. Dr. Google is also working overtime, receiving more than one billion healthcare questions every day. Web MD is recording over one billion searches a year, too. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG).



When you combine this voracious hunger for digital diagnosis, symptom checkers and immediate medical assistance, with a global mobile app market whose revenues had already hit $365 billion in 2018, and are now on track to generate over $935 billion by 2023 ...You get one of the best bets on disrupting the virtual medicine industry to date. You get Big Tech built by doctors for doctors in the Global Library of Medicine (GLM).

Meet Cara, the new, sophisticated AI, powered by the unique Global Library of Medicine, that has been trained by hundreds of doctors to think just like them. Cara will be launching at the end of November, marking the first time in our medical history that we can check our symptoms online, at the touch of a button, and truly trust what we are being told.

Over the past five years, Treatment.com ( TRUE ; TREIF ) has been developing the world's next-generation AI symptom checker, picking up where the billions of requests were left hanging by Google and WebMD… and certainly by TikTok.

A Digital Fix for a Broken Healthcare System

An overwhelming majority of Americans find the healthcare system impossible to navigate. Nearly three-quarters have no idea how they will afford their healthcare. Those two facts have led to a shocking increase in at-home health solutions.

From 2019 to 2020--even before the COVID-19 outbreak--telemedicine grew by 46%. In 2020 alone, wellness apps were downloaded 1.2 billion times.

Major investment into the telemedicine space combined with a massive increase in uptake and rapidly rising favor among consumers has seen telehealth increase 38X so far in 2021 from pre-COVID levels.

The Digital Doctor Is In

Working with the University of Minnesota Medical School, Treatment.com (TRUE; TREIF) has gathered the best doctors and tech engineers that built the Global Library of Medicine (GLM) from around the world to teach Cara.

Cara integrates everything by providing consumers with a bridge to wellness, telemedicine, pharma and health products ...Cara asks consumers questions about their symptoms and then sorts through millions of pieces of information that include historical medical cases, demographic data and advances in medical knowledge. The end result is a more accurate recommendation than any other digital tool in the world.

How Does Cara Make Money?

Treatment.com ( TRUE ; TREIF ) plans to leverage its healthcare AI to build a multi-billion-dollar business. The initial app will be free, but there is an impressive scalability here.

Consumers will pay for recommendations through premium app subscriptions, and Treatment.com's next move with Cara will be to add a series of paid plugins for everything from dermatology specialty segments, to cardiology.

Additionally, Treatment.com will seek health and wellness partners to integrate to access qualified referrals and improve efficiencies, while simultaneously reducing costs. In healthcare, big data like this helps avoid preventable diseases by detecting them in their early stages.

The market for big data analytics in healthcare could be worth an astounding $68 billion by 2025, and Treatment.com will have a major advantage with Cara.

WebMD--a private company--is valued at $2.8 billion, and it doesn't even have any AI to back it up. Treatment.com, ( TRUE ; TREIF ) which listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange on April 19th, 2021, is about to launch a healthcare app that could completely change the way we view and access healthcare.

The Next Healthcare Wave

The healthcare industry is overripe for disruption, and it's being disrupted in waves. The most recent wave saw Babylon Health, valued at $4.2 billion in its latest funding round, explode on the scene with an AI-powered platform for virtual clinical operations. Babylon is about to go public via a SPAC deal through a $4.2-billion merger with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., led by former Groupon executives.

It's also been disrupted by Teladoc Health, the $25-billion telemedicine behemoth that has nicely rewarded investors. Investors who jumped in on this in early 2018 could have seen gains of over 1,500% by January this year.

When investors miss one wave, they move on to the next because the healthcare industry is set to see wave after wave of disruption, and Cara comes next. Set to launch by the end of October, Cara is about to go mainstream, and because of the global experts behind it, it stands a good chance of becoming the next app to go from zero to hero--and perhaps to billions.

Treatment.com International Inc. ( TRUE ; TREIF ) has:

unfettered access to a data goldmine

A Global Library of Medicine (GLM) that is continually updated and referenced by its AI engine that will eventually scale up to all ~10,000 diseases known to man

Proprietary IP that could one day be worth billions of dollars

Massive growth runways

The next healthcare disruption is about empowering consumers to take better care--and control--of their health, and early-in investors may have a unique opportunity here with a new app that puts another big patch on a broken healthcare system.



Tech Is Changing Everything



It's no doubt that American Well Corp (AMWL) has its sights set on the future of medication. In fact, a recent survey on the topic conducted by the company suggests that tha decision makers in hospitals, clinicians, and more are looking at telehealth becoming a permanent fixture for care delivery moving forward.



Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, American Well Corp. explained, "During the pandemic, telehealth proved to be a critical, and in many cases the only connection point between patients and care teams. For many organizations that meant launching and scaling telehealth as quickly as possible. Now, healthcare decision-makers are taking stock of the systems and solutions they implemented, and many are realizing that what proved useful and successful amid emergent situations is simply not robust enough to meet ongoing care delivery goals and need."

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) the parent company of Google, is making major waves in the world of health and wellness. From its COVID-19 initiatives to its FitBit product, Google is committed to helping the world live its healthiest life. Perhaps even more importantly, however, it is working on key technology that will help physicians optimize their time and make better choices along the way.

Google's Care Studio is a brand-new software solution that will help doctors digitalize patient records while keeping this important data private and secure. In a note from the company's blog, Google explains, "Care Studio streamlines key clinician workflows so that teams can quickly get the information they need to care for patients. It brings together patient records from the multiple EHRs an organization uses – giving clinicians a centralized view of patient data and the ability to search across these records."

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is no stranger to the healthcare industry, either. Just last year, the technology giant expanded its cloud services into healthcare, allowing providers to manage healthcare data at scale, making it easier for clinicians to provide excellent patient experiences, coordinate care, and more, all while keeping data safe and in compliance.

Microsoft Corporation didn't stop there, either. It has also created new infrastructure to help provide telehealth services and other virtual offerings. Tom McGuinness, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Health, at Microsoft explained in a company blog post, "We're introducing new Microsoft Dynamics 365 patient access features to streamline virtual experience for patients by allowing more flexibility in self-scheduling both virtual and in-person appointments through their existing patient portal and integrating virtual health assistants, like the Azure Health Bot service, for triaging, scheduling, and making it seamless to receive follow-up and wellness guidance from their care team."

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) isn't all about e-commerce and entertainment. It's also dipping its toes into the healthcare realm with Amazon Care. Initially deployed to help provide Amazon employees and their families with access to immediate high quality medical care through the use of chat and video conference capabilities, the project is now heading to the public. Well, to other businesses, at least.

Additionally, Amazon.com, Inc is also on the cutting edge of artifical intelligence and machine learning in the healthcare realm. Using Amazon's cloud infrastructure, AWS, companies will be able to make sense of health data, increase the pace of innovation and build new solutions on a trusted platform that will help keep vulnerable data safe and individuals' privacy as a top priority.

While many might overlook Apple Inc (AAPL) as a major player in the world of healthcare, its iWatch and associated applications are invaluable tools in monitoring individuals' health. It is innovations like these that will help shape the future of medicine, and in turn help humanity live healthier, happier lives.

From its efforts to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations to its Fitness+ app, Apple Inc. is making waves in the future of health. In fact, just recently, the company announced that it will be expanding Apple Fitness+ services to include a number of new workouts, group sessions and even meditation features.

By. Charles Kennedy

** IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER -- PLEASE READ CAREFULLY! **

This article is a paid advertisement. Advanced Media Solutions Ltd. and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Treatment.com International, Inc. Inc. ("Treatment.com" or "Company") to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing. Treatment.com paid the Publisher to produce and disseminate six articles profiling the Company at a rate of seventy-five thousand US dollars per article.

Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on interviews with company management, and does not (to the Publisher's knowledge, as confirmed by Treatment.com) contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The Publisher owns shares and / or options of the featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The Publisher does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The Publisher will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include, but are not limited to, the size and anticipated growth of the market for the company's products, the anticipated growth of the market for AI-assisted products generally, the anticipated growth of the market for app-based products generally, the anticipated launch date for the company's products, the anticipated growth of the market for health care app-based products generally, the anticipated launch date for the company's products, and the anticipated growth and expansion of the medical library to which the company's products have access. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, the management team's ability to effectively execute its strategy, the degree of success of the AI technology used in the company's products, the company's ability to effectively market the company's products to customers within its three anticipated revenue streams, supply chain constraints, pricing pressures, etc. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/Terms-of-Use. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/Terms-of-Use, please contact Advanced Media Solutions Ltd. to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. oilprice.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

