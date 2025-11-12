How Sellers and Investors Find Each Other

The Changing Landscape of Real Estate

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When Sarah Thompson realized she needed to sell her home quickly after a job relocation, she expected stress, uncertainty, and weeks of waiting. Instead, she found iFinder (https://ifinderoffers.com) — a platform that connected her with verified investors in her area. Within days, she had real offers on the table and a clear path forward.

Stories like Sarah's are becoming increasingly common. As of this month, over 5,000 properties have been submitted through iFinder, representing nearly $2 billion in opportunities for our vetted investors. What started as a vision to make real estate faster, fairer, and more transparent has grown into one of the most trusted platforms for connecting motivated sellers, agents, and investors nationwide.

Where Sellers Find Real Options

For many homeowners, selling a property can feel overwhelming — especially when time, repairs, or uncertainty stand in the way. iFinder changes that by offering a simple, secure way to connect them with qualified investors who can make competitive offers without traditional delays.

"Reaching 5,000 property submissions is more than a number; it represents thousands of real people who've found new opportunities through a fairer, more transparent process," said Anne Lakusta, Co-Founder and President of iFinder. "At iFinder, we've built something that makes selling easier and smarter — without sacrificing trust. And we're just getting started."

Whether a homeowner needs a quick sale or simply wants to explore their options, iFinder's platform streamlines the process — putting control and confidence back into the seller's hands.

Where Agents Build Stronger Partnerships

Behind many successful iFinder transactions are licensed real estate agents who recognize the platform as a bridge to new possibilities. Through the Certified iFinder Pro Program, agents work with verified investors and provide their sellers with access to a growing pool of opportunities — helping clients close deals faster while maintaining professional integrity.

Agents who join the program benefit from clear communication, vetted partnerships, and tools that make it easier to match properties with buyers actively seeking their next investment.

Where Investors Discover the Next Great Deal

For investors, iFinder offers more than just listings — it provides access to real, verified properties that meet specific investment criteria. There aren't the properties you'll see on lots of other sites - most are off-market properties whose owners are specifically looking for a fast sale. As the company approaches $2 billion in total submissions, investors are discovering the never-ending flow of opportunities available for them to bid on.

Imagine an investor like Daniel, searching for the next opportunity in a competitive market. Instead of sifting through countless listings or knocking on doors, he uses iFinder to view properties submitted by motivated sellers. Within minutes, Daniel can evaluate details, compare options, and make offers with confidence.

A Milestone That Tells a Bigger Story

Crossing 5,000 property submissions isn't just about volume — it's about impact. Every submission represents someone's story: a seller finding a simpler way forward, an agent growing their business, or an investor discovering a property with potential.

By focusing on clarity, fairness, and collaboration, iFinder continues to redefine what's possible in real estate — bringing people together through transparency and trust.

About iFinder

iFinder (https://ifinderoffers.com) is a real estate business focused on simplifying and accelerating property transactions. By connecting sellers, agents, and investors, iFinder empowers all parties through verified partnerships and real-time communication — making property deals smarter, faster, and more reliable.

