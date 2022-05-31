HOW SELLERS CAN MAXIMIZE EQUITY IN CHARLOTTE'S RED HOT REAL ESTATE MARKET

RECENT RENOVATION SELLS CHARLOTTE PROJECT GENERATED 350% ROI for the Seller

A recent project 229 Sloan Square Way was originally going to list at $340,000, but after working with Renovation Sells in 4 weeks, it sold for $570,000, which was a 350% ROI for the seller.

ABOUT RENOVATION SELLS

Renovation Sells makes it simple to get homes move-in ready to sell fast and at the highest price. Locally owned and operated in Charlotte, with 14 locations across the United States, Renovation Sells executes affordable pre-sale renovations with the customized design that today's buyers demand, all without the high-end cost, effort, or timetable. On average, projects are completed in as little as three weeks at approximately $27,000. Renovation Sells is committed to providing Realtors and their home sellers with fast, beautiful, turnkey renovations carried out by someone they personally know and trust. To find out how to get your listings move-in ready and maximize your seller's equity, visit https://www.renovationsells.com/charlotte . To see before & after photos of recent projects, follow @renovationsells on Instagram.

