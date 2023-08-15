How SendCutSend's On-Demand Service is Revolutionizing Modern Manufacturing

News provided by

SendCutSend

15 Aug, 2023, 21:49 ET

From a guy in his garage to making the Inc. 5000

RENO, Nev., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The manufacturing industry can be barrier-filled with long wait times, international outsourcing, minimum order requirements, exorbitant cost, and limited customization. However, in 2018 a hobbyist with a background in software sought to revolutionize the manufacturing process through automation and create an Amazon-style service for the everyman. Today, SendCutSend has landed at 339 on the annual Inc. 5000 list

Jim Belosic began SendCutSend envisioning an on-demand manufacturing company that defies traditional business standards and empowers companies to quickly manufacture their products at an affordable price. The company's goal was to change the way the average maker, or small business owner, interacted with manufacturing, from concept to fabrication.

Today, SendCutSend is empowering everyone from Fortune 500 companies, to hobbyists building rockets out of kegs and disrupting the automotive industry, to small manufacturers scaling their business while reducing cost. With more than 1,600% revenue growth in the last three years the company has found a niche in the market.

With SendCutSend, customers can submit a CAD file or use Parts Builder to create custom metal, composite or wood parts that will be on their doorstep in a matter of days. In fact, 97% of orders ship within three days or less. With no minimum quantities, free shipping in the U.S. and laser fast customer service, SendCutSend has become a useful tool in fabrication garages, shops and warehouses across the U.S. and Canada.

The company has effectively changed the face of modern manufacturing, cutting more than 2 million parts this year while continuing to innovate and add services, providing customers with access to otherwise difficult to access processes.  

About SendCutSend
SendCutSend is an industry-leading, on-demand rapid manufacturing company with facilities in Reno, Nev., and Paris, Ky. serving the United States and Canada. Founded in 2018 by two software engineers with an eye for innovation, SendCutSend was designed to bridge the gap between quality, speed, and convenience in the manufacturing industry. The idea for SendCutSend began in a garage and has since evolved into a nationally recognized brand. Pushing the boundaries of modern business, SendCutSend provides custom, rapid manufacturing for like-minded companies and makers in various niches who seek to make the impossible, possible. For more information visit SendCutSend.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

SOURCE SendCutSend

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.