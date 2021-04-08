How Small Operator Raymond Huff Stayed Open with Sales Down 80%

AUSTIN, Texas, and LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StrasGlobal's new resource for independent convenience store operators, Resources for Retailers, and Raymond Huff, President of HJB Convenience Corporation, share an independent retailer's story of persistence and the course of action he took to stay in business with the Payroll Protection Programs (PPP1, PPP2), and Employee Retention Credit (ERC) funding.

According to Ray Huff who operates c-stores in downtown Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit, "My convenience stores in downtown Denver saw a sales drop 80% or more since March 2020. But with PPP and ERC funding, I have been able to pay my employees and keep 16 locations open. My message to all small operators like me is that it's not too late. You have to be aggressive reaching out to make sure your company gets the resources available. I reached out to my state congressmen, senators and my mayor. I reached out to my local bank. I worked with my accountant and reached out to my payroll company to make sure I got loan forgiveness."

"Ray contacted us because he wants to share his story of hope and action with fellow independent operators," said Jessica Williams, Director of RfR. "Ray's approach can be a template for other retailers who can take similar action right away and potentially save their businesses." Actionable highlights of the video Conversation with Independent Operator Raymond Huff include:

Be Curious: Speak to fellow business owners in your community to learn from one another and get results

Be Proactive: Local bank relationships can work in your favor for faster access to funding

Be Aggressive: Ask what you really need to stay in business

Be Persistent: Work with your accountant and payroll company to insure loan forgiveness

Stay Open: With ERC funds you can put money back into your account that you've already paid your employees

"We can learn a lot from Ray," said StrasGlobal President Eva Strasburger. "If you're an independent business owner and your sales have been affected by COVID-19, there's still money out there to keep your business open."

