How Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Services Have Become Beneficial for the Public Sector

PALM BEACH, Fla. , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Software as a Service — SaaS — uses the internet to securely deliver software solutions. The benefits of SaaS are also a perfect fir not only for the private markets but also for the public sector. Unlike stand-alone software that is installed on local systems, SaaS solutions are hosted in the cloud. Over the past couple of decades, the software industry has embraced SaaS and shifted steadily toward building and shipping cloud-based software. A key reason for this shift is the short stand-up time to get fully functional. Another advantage is the efficiency of adding software improvements and upgrades automatically from the cloud without disruption. In addition, all backend maintenance and security features for SaaS solutions are built into a platform or are enabled by the secure cloud. As a result, in the SaaS model, the software provider absorbs the cost of security and updates, not the end user. An article from Tyler Technologies said that all of these features — greater efficiency, increased automation, and lower cost — have made SaaS the primary choice of businesses in every sector. The article said: "Because any specific improvements or additions made to a SaaS solution are scaled to every customer regardless of size, SaaS emerges as the more equitable option for technology solutions in the public sector. With SaaS, features and improvements added to a solution driven by the needs of the biggest jurisdictions — cities like New York or San Francisco — are instantly available to the smallest cities and counties, irrespective of their budget. Since taxpayers ultimately bear the cost of government purchases, this is an important distinction from on-premises and consultant-driven solutions. SaaS levels the playing field, delivering equal access to technology solutions. The result? Better lives for all citizens." Active Companies in the markets today include HS GovTech Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: HDSLF) (CSE: HS), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Poly (NYSE: POLY).

"Government leaders are now recognizing these advantages. Particularly for governments working to upgrade legacy systems, SaaS solutions offer the flexibility that's needed today. They're easy to customize and their secure application programming interfaces (APIs) make it easy to aggregate and access data from different sources for new insight. Despite the wide-ranging adoption of SaaS in many sectors and industries, the perception that SaaS is less secure than on-premises software persists. In reality, SaaS is the most secure option. SaaS solutions have built-in security and are continuously upgraded and optimized. Public sector CIOs recognize this. A recent survey of State CIOs indicated that their top technology priorities were cloud solutions and SaaS."

HS GovTech Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:HDSLF) (CSE:HS) BREAKING NEWS: HS GovTech Strong Q2 Sales Bolstered by Innovative Technology - The Company's Recently Released GovCallTM is one Example of a Superior Product Offering - HS GovTech Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "HS GovTech"), a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) applications for government is pleased to announce that customers are moving from traditional online meeting applications to the recently released GovCallTM platform due to its advanced features for governments, and cost savings.

Online conferencing boomed during the pandemic, but many of our regulatory customers found traditional teleconferencing created more challenges than it solved. In response, the Company developed GovCallTM. As government agencies pivoted much of their workforce to telework status in early 2020, consistent issues were experienced trying to do "virtual inspections" using incumbent products for video conferencing from leading suppliers. In keeping with the Company's theme of "Beyond Data Management" GovCallTM goes "Beyond Teleconferencing".

HS GovTech developed its teleconferencing technology initially for government, allowing for a powerful, fully integrated with HSCloud Suite, conferencing solution. Governments have a higher threshold of requirements than most in the private sector. Shortly after its release GovCallTM became an impressive part of GovTech's overall solution. Applications like GovCallTM round out the Company's SaaS product suite generating more contracts in Q2 to date than any other previous quarter.

GovCallTM is browser based, requiring no application download, and has more features than almost all the other product offerings. One feature in particular that is getting a lot of attention is real-time transcripts. Users can receive a real-time transcript of their call, with near 100% accuracy, a feature basically non- existent in other products. Imagine, board meetings, regulatory visits, virtual inspections, team collaboration calls and more all referenceable and searchable via instant transcripts. Feature rich GovCallTM provides all functionality for a low monthly per user fee, no hidden charges and no hidden fees. CONTINUED… Read this full release for HS GovTech Solutions at: https://hsgovtech.com/investors

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, have recently expanded their partnership to help businesses deliver effortless customer experience by building upon their integration between Zoom Phone and Genesys Cloud CX™. Together, the offerings provide organizations with an easy-to-configure and feature-rich cloud contact center and unified communications solution that enables teams to better collaborate to solve customer needs.

The companies' expanded partnership includes a go-to-market relationship where Genesys will enable its global direct and indirect channel to deliver the combined Zoom Phone plus Genesys Cloud CX solution.

InflowCX, a consulting and professional services provider for contact center, customer experience, and unified communications solutions, is seeing increased potential for organizations to deploy Zoom and Genesys as part of their UCaaS and CCaaS transformation.

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and BlackBerry Limited recently announced the launch of Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM, providing the full suite of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) support for the growing number of devices running the popular Google Chrome OS and Chrome browser in enterprises.

The new integration increases BlackBerry UEM's Serviceable Available Market (SAM) with Chrome Enterprise devices quickly gaining popularity as a cost-effective, competitive solution for business executives, their tech teams and employees, now backed by BlackBerry UEM's industry leading security. Additionally, the new BlackBerry UEM integration is featured on Google's Chrome Enterprise Recommended program that helps enterprises select validated partner solutions and integrations that support their workforce, wherever they work and the devices they choose to use.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), the leader in enterprise networking and security, recently unveiled its plan for a global, cloud-delivered, integrated platform that secures and connects organizations of any shape and size. The company is designing the Cisco Security Cloud to be the industry's most open platform, protecting the integrity of the entire IT ecosystem - without public cloud lock-in.

The Cisco Security Cloud will secure and connect organizations of all shapes and sizes. "With the complexity of hybrid work, continued acceleration of cloud adoption, and the ever-advancing threat landscape, organizations are looking for a trusted partner to help them achieve security resilience. We believe Cisco is uniquely positioned due to its scale, breadth of solutions and cloud-neutral business model to meet their needs," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco. "Cisco is already delivering upon key tenets of our cloud platform vision. We're excited to increase our innovation velocity to truly deliver on the vision of the Cisco Security Cloud."

Poly (NYSE: POLY) recently introduced its latest pro-grade solutions to solve the evolving needs of today's distributed workforce. Additions to Poly's portfolio of smart devices include the Poly Studio R30 video bar, Poly Sync 10 speakerphone, and enhancements to the Poly Lens platform to help deliver exceptional experiences from wherever you work. These solutions, combined with developments to Poly DirectorAI smart camera technology, help employees look and sound their best, while employers can maintain focus on delivering meeting equity for hybrid and office workers alike.

"The ability to deliver a seamless and equitable experience for today's modern workforce is not only critical for driving business success, but also happier and more productive employees," said Beau Wilder, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Video Collaboration, Poly. "Although organizations have started to announce return-to-office plans, relying on solutions that were successful pre-pandemic will no longer cut it. At Poly, we're dedicated to investing in pro-grade tools that make sure all employees have equal opportunity and experience – whether in the office, at home or on-the-go."

