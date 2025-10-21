How SpaceJet Cut 21% Fraudulent Traffic and Achieved a 12% Increase in ROI with LinkTrust + Anura

Performance marketing network gains transparency, accurate attribution, and real-time fraud detection to scale confidently and increase ROI.

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceJet Media, a leading performance marketing network, eliminated 21% of fraudulent traffic and achieved a 12% increase in ROI on a single media buy by integrating LinkTrust with Anura's fraud detection solution. The combined tech stack provided SpaceJet with accurate attribution, visibility into traffic quality, and the ability to block invalid traffic in real-time.

As SpaceJet scaled its affiliate and media buying efforts, fraudulent traffic from bots, manufactured clicks, and poor placements created uncertainty. Even strong channels were difficult to optimize, as invalid traffic hid which partners and sources were truly profitable. Manual analysis and hyper-segmentation weren't enough, since detection was too slow and attribution alone couldn't prevent wasted spend.

To overcome these challenges, SpaceJet expanded its technology stack. LinkTrust provided enterprise-grade tracking and attribution across millions of clicks and hundreds of offers, while Anura seamlessly integrated to identify and block fraud in real time. Together, the solutions enabled SpaceJet to reallocate its spend toward high-quality traffic and confidently scale its campaigns.

"The integration of Anura with LinkTrust has given us both transparency and protection," Dom Shipley, VP of Technology at SpaceJet says, "We now know exactly which channels are delivering real value, while eliminating fraudulent traffic that once clouded our data and cut into ROI."

With LinkTrust and Anura, SpaceJet not only safeguarded its campaigns but also unlocked measurable growth:

21% fraudulent traffic blocked. Anura detected and removed fraudulent traffic in real time.

Anura detected and removed fraudulent traffic in real time. 12% increase in ROI. Savings from blocked fraud were reinvested into high-quality sources, driving stronger profitability.

Savings from blocked were reinvested into high-quality sources, driving stronger profitability. Scalable growth unlocked. Accurate attribution plus fraud -free traffic gave SpaceJet the confidence to expand partnerships and media buys.

By leveraging the LinkTrust + Anura integration, SpaceJet now operates with both visibility and accuracy, ensuring traffic quality while maximizing performance.

About Anura

Anura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating bots, malware, and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations, all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and committed to helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit anura.io.

About Link Trust

LinkTrust provides enterprise-level performance marketing software, enabling advertisers, networks, and agencies to track, manage, and optimize campaigns across millions of clicks and conversions. With advanced tracking and flexible integrations, LinkTrust empowers marketers with accurate attribution and actionable insights. For more information, visit linktrust.com.

About SpaceJet Media

SpaceJet Media is a performance marketing network delivering high-performing offers and contextual search monetization tools. With transparent, cloud-based reporting and expertise across email, social, redirects, and more, SpaceJet helps partners maximize traffic value while maintaining performance, transparency, and trust. For more information, visit spacejetmedia.com.

For more information contact:

Linda McCauley, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Anura Solutions