How Suite It Is: Chief Wellness Officer Coming to a Company Near You - Aquila Insight Report

News provided by

Aquila

02 Nov, 2023, 12:13 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The significance of employee well-being in organizational success cannot be overstated. Pioneering this change, more companies are now championing the role of the Chief Wellness Officer (CWO), as illuminated by wellbeing leader, Aquila.

The CWO initiative, initially aimed at mitigating burnout among healthcare professionals, especially during the pandemic, has expanded across diverse sectors. Esteemed entities like Deloitte, Delta, Aon, AT&T, EY, and the CIA have adopted CWO roles, underlining the role's universality.

Continue Reading

A CWO's remit involves championing holistic wellness, covering physical, mental, financial, and social health, a niche focus compared to broader HR responsibilities. The merits of integrating a CWO include:

  • Reduced HR Burnout: Lightening the load on HR departments, a CWO exclusively nurtures workforce well-being.

  • Recruitment Edge: With candidates emphasizing mental health support, a CWO showcases a company's genuine commitment to wellness.

  • Organizational Gains: Improved employee support leads to fewer absences, heightened productivity, lower healthcare outlays, and boosted morale.

Explore more in-depth about CWO, wellness insights, and trends at: www.aquilaltd.com/blog

For companies curious about how they can integrate wellness initiatives and possibly explore the inclusion of a CWO, Aquila stands as a beacon. As a leading force in wellbeing and fitness services, Aquila guides organizations in sculpting effective strategies to promote holistic employee well-being.

For Press Inquiries:

Aquila
1221 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1060
Miami, FL 33131
T (305) 400-8444
Website: www.aquilaltd.com
Blog: www.aquilaltd.com/blog
E-mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE Aquila

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.