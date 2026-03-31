How Sungrow Transforms Energy at Kyto Farm with Hybrid Solar and Storage Technology

UPINGTON, South Africa, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has partnered with The Energy Gurus to deploy a state-of-the-art solar and energy storage system for Kyto Farm in Apington, South Africa. Completed in November 2025, the installation delivers 375 kW / 771 kWh of solar and storage capacity engineered for optimal performance in agricultural operating scenarios. The system features two parallel hybrid inverters and storage configurations, combining three SH125CX hybrid inverters and three ST245CS-S PowerStack battery units, forming a DC-coupled solution designed to optimize solar generation and energy storage for continuous farm operations.

Kyto Farm DC-Coupled Solution

South Africa: The Ongoing Energy Challenges

In South Africa, the agricultural sector is increasingly challenged by escalating electricity costs and grid instability. Energy-intensive farming activities—including irrigation, cold storage, and mechanical processing—are highly sensitive to power disruptions, while frequent load shedding has introduced significant operational risks. To maintain productivity, many farms have turned to diesel-based backup systems, further increasing operating expenses and potential environmental damage.

To conquer this challenge, South African businesses and farms are turning to renewable energy solutions. Kyto Farm, like many of its peers, operates with heavy electrical loads such as compressors and industrial equipment, making it particularly vulnerable to electricity fluctuations during peak hours. To address this, the farm integrated solar generation with battery storage to capture excess daytime energy for use during periods of low solar output or grid instability.

Sungrow DC-Coupled Solution: Powering energy independence for modern agriculture

Sungrow's latest DC-coupled solution was selected to ensure stable operations while reducing overall energy costs. This solution supports multiple layout configurations, offering adaptable deployment for diverse site requirements. It can also fit more PV panels, ensuring higher efficiency. Moreover, it is also equipped with a patented pressure relief structure, which prevents the lid from popping off. The pack-level replacement can simplify maintenance and serviceability, resulting in a faster turnaround and lower LCOE, bringing more benefits to customers.

As a flagship demonstration of Sungrow's advanced hybrid energy technology, the project showcases how integrated solar and storage solutions can enable agricultural facilities to operate with high levels of energy independence. It underscores Sungrow's proven capability to deliver customized, high-performance clean energy systems that address regional power challenges and drive sustainable industrial and agricultural development worldwide. As of now, the project has been operating safely and has achieved a cumulative energy generation of approximately 120 MWh.

"A reliable energy supply is critical for agriculture," said Alexis Barwise, founder of The Energy Gurus. "Sungrow's solution, backed by clear guides and hands-on support, enabled us to confidently build and operate Kyto Farm. The system maximizes solar self-consumption, reduces peak tariffs, and ensures stable, sustainable farm operations."

"Kyto Farm is a prime example of how hybrid solar and storage systems can deliver reliable power even in challenging conditions," said Jinhu Li, General Manager of Sungrow C&I ESS Business Center. "By integrating advanced inverter technology with scalable battery storage, we are empowering our customers to enhance energy independence while accelerating the transition to a more sustainable energy future."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

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