How Sweet it Is! Little Leaf Farms Introduces Sweet Baby Butter Leaf Lettuce

DEVENS, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Leaf Farms, the country's #1 brand of packaged lettuce sustainably grown through controlled environment agriculture, announces the launch of its newest lettuce variety, Sweet Baby Butter Leaf. Grown in Little Leaf Farms' state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse producing fresh lettuce year-round, Sweet Baby Butter Leaf lettuce features a sweet flavor and a tender yet crispy texture. In fact, in a consumer taste test Sweet Baby Butter­ Leaf lettuce had the highest overall liking as compared to alternatives.

Little Leaf Farms' Sweet Baby Butter Leaf Lettuce

"With a balance of sweetness, crispness and tenderness, we know Sweet Baby Butter Leaf will be a welcomed addition to our product line," said Carina Young, Associate Brand Manager at Little Leaf Farms. "Sweet Baby Butter Leaf is as versatile as it is tasty, perfect in any meal from sandwiches or salads to lettuce wraps, and consumers can enjoy its freshness all year round."

The new variety follows in the footsteps of all leafy green offerings from Little Leaf Farms – free of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides and nurtured in an ecosystem that harnesses sunlight and fresh rainwater for sustainable production. Unlike field-grown leafy greens, Little Leaf Farms' leafy greens are hands-free from seeding to harvesting to packaging, which means no washing required. Little Leaf Farms lettuce is harvested daily and delivered from greenhouse to grocery store in just 24 hours.

The development of Sweet Baby Butter Leaf was led by Tanya Merrill, Director of Research and Development at Little Leaf Farms. "The R&D team has been hard at work expanding our product portfolio with new lettuce varieties," said Tanya. "Sweet Baby Butter Leaf adds a unique taste and texture to our portfolio while delivering on the quality and eating experience our customers love."

The new Sweet Baby Butter Leaf lettuce is also packaged more sustainably thanks to its unique new peel and reseal design, which is fully recyclable and features 30% less plastic than previous Little Leaf Farms' product packaging. The new reduced-plastics packaging is also currently rolling out across other Little Leaf Farms varieties and is expected to be completed by September.

Sweet Baby Butter Leaf is available in a 4 oz. package and is currently available at retailers throughout New England with additional distribution planned for later this year throughout the Northeast.

About Little Leaf Farms

Little Leaf Farms is on a mission to transform the way food is grown through peri-urban agricultural practices that are rebuilt for the modern world. Using advanced greenhouse technologies, Little Leaf Farms is growing fresh, sustainably farmed lettuce 365 days a year. Little Leaf Farms utilizes captured rainwater, natural sunlight that shines through high transmission glass, and solar-powered energy in their precise, soil-less hydroponic farming. The crispy, flavorful baby greens are harvested without ever touching human hands and are never treated with chemical pesticides, herbicides, or fungicides. For more information, visit littleleaffarms.com or @littleleaffarms.

