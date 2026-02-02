HOW SWEET THE SOUND™ to Air Nationwide in February 2026 Through Broadcast Television Syndication

America's #1 Gospel Music Competition Celebrates Black History Month Through Music, Faith, Legacy, and the Powerful Sound of HBCUs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How Sweet The Sound™ will air nationwide in February 2026 through broadcast television syndication, reaching audiences across the United States during Black History Month. The one-hour special will be available on major broadcast television networks and affiliates, offering viewers a powerful celebration of gospel music, faith, and cultural legacy.

Designed to honor Black History Month, the 2026 syndicated broadcast highlights the enduring influence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through the rich tradition of gospel music. The program brings together celebrated artists, renowned choirs, and a national platform dedicated to excellence, heritage, and spiritual expression.

Featured choir performances include the New Direction Gospel Choir of Tennessee State University, the Virginia State University Gospel Chorale, and the Florida A&M University Gospel Choir, each representing the musical excellence and cultural impact of HBCUs across America.

How Sweet The Sound™ is hosted by Donald Lawrence and features performances by J.J. Hairston, Jekalyn Carr, Jonathan McReynolds, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Ricky Dillard, and Vincent Bohanan, with a special appearance by Comedian "GRIFF".

"This moment is bigger than a show—it's a cultural celebration," said Nate Brown, CEO of How Sweet The Sound™.

Following the national broadcast, audiences will also be able to experience How Sweet The Sound™ live in concert on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

Tickets available HERE.

For more information, visit www.howsweetthesound.com.

About

How Sweet The Sound™ (HSTS) is America's #1 Gospel Music Competition, celebrating gospel music, faith, and cultural legacy through live events, national broadcasts, and community engagement. Founded to elevate excellence in gospel artistry, HSTS features award-winning artists, elite choirs, and emerging voices, with a strong emphasis on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Originally launched as a national U.S. tour, the platform has expanded beyond America, marking its European debut through a historic 2023/2024 partnership with the iconic Royal Albert Hall. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., HSTS continues to unite audiences through world-class production and authentic musical expression.

