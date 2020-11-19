How the Commercial & Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Market is Reacting to COVID-19
Electric Vehicles have been penetrating the passenger vehicle market significantly, but what is the story for commercial vehicles? Motivations and incentives are different in this sector where latest-and-greatest pales in comparison to ROI. Within the e-Mobility segment, this new database has been designed to look deeper into these vehicles, complimenting both the EV Charging Infrastructure (EVSE) Service as well as the Battery Benchmark Service.
This report has focused on the six major segments of the commercial vehicle market. Many segments have different drivers and market dynamics, not to mention a myriad of OEMs providing solutions. This latest edition of the COHV service includes the impact of COVID-19 on all vehicle categories. In addition, preliminary 2019 market shares have been estimated.
Commercial & Off-Highway Vehicle Segmentations Covered:
1. Agricultural Vehicles
2. Buses & Coaches
3. Construction Vehicles
4. Forklifts (Industrial Trucks)
5. Lightweight Commercial Vehicles - LCVs (Incl. Vans & Delivery Vehicles)
6. Trucks
Key Topics Covered:
A Power BI visualized report, updated twice a year, with the following tabs:
- Tab 1. Total Market of all fuel types
- Tab 2. Segment-specific all fuel types
- Tab 3. Electrification Growth
- Tab 4. Electrification Penetration
- Tab 5. Market Shares
- Tab 6. Segment Snapshot
- Tab 7. Definitions
- Tab 8. Methodology
Dashboards to stay on top of industry trends between report updates
- Board 1. An always-on Industry News covering with "So What?" (available for stand-alone download on PC or phone)
- Board 2. Company/Industry links for easy access to source information
- Board 3. COHV service roadmap and planned additions
