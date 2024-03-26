How the Gaming Industry Provides a Path to a More Equitable World

"Push Play" by tech industry veteran Dr. Songyee Yoon is released by Forbes Books

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Push Play: Gaming for a Better World, a new book by Dr. Songyee Yoon is available today on Amazon . Dr. Yoon, president, NCSOFT and a leading voice on artificial intelligence, makes an impassioned argument that video games are a global source of good.

After reaching the top of a male-dominated industry, Dr. Yoon is hopeful that Push Play will pave the way for a more diverse and equitable tech community in which women and marginalized groups aren't discouraged from pursuing their STEM passions. After all, games only get better with more players.

"As humans, we need play to grow, to adapt, and to survive," Dr. Yoon said. "Video games offer an open field for exploration and creativity. Each day brings new global challenges, but through play, we discover countless opportunities to enhance humanity's journey on this planet."

Through stories from her career in the gaming industry and her deep passion for tech, Dr. Yoon outlines how innovations in gaming push industries forward and create a more equitable world for everyone. Readers will:

Learn how gaming inspires AI researchers and developers to consider everyone's perspective.

Master tips and tricks from gaming that can be used to lead diverse and thriving business teams.

Explore the digital worlds of Massively Multiplayer Online Games and understand why we need digital communities where all humans can participate.

"Play is the crucible of innovation, and a crystal ball into where things are headed. With AI, the most consequential tech breakthrough of our generation, there are many best practices from gaming that can help shape the technology to be more balanced and representative."

About Dr. Songyee Yoon

Dr. Songyee Yoon has been at the forefront and intersection of technology, ethics, and play for decades. Songyee recognized from an early age the power of play in the human experience while also seeing the ever-increasing capacity for technology to do good – and to cause harm.

Dr. Yoon earned her Ph.D. from MIT in Computational Neuroscience. But it was her strong belief in the concept of "play" as a crucible for innovation that eventually led her to NCSOFT, a global video game developer and publisher, where she served as president and chief strategy officer. Forecasting the importance of emerging technologies, she founded the NCSOFT AI Center and Natural Language Processing Center. Dr. Yoon's early interest in artificial intelligence set her on a quest to help ensure AI developers consider ethical implications alongside technical possibilities.

She is a member of the MIT Corporation, on the advisory council at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, and serves on the board of trustees for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She also served as an advisory board member of the Center for Asia Pacific Policy and was a visiting fellow at the Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy at RAND, where she continued to explore the social impacts of AI, equity, and ethical sides of technology.

While a member of South Korea's Presidential Advisory Council for Science and Technology, Dr. Yoon served under two presidents. She was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and was named one of the 50 Women to Watch in Business by the Wall Street Journal.

