How the Green Drain™ Helps Control and Contain Biofilm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the country reopen and gradually increase patron capacity, biofilm continues to pose a major threat to both employees and consumers. The GREEN DRAIN™, an environmentally friendly, water-free trap seal, has emerged as the ideal solution for janitorial companies in the U.S. looking to protect schools, hotels, and other commercial properties from the dangers of biofilm - a collective of one or more types of microorganisms that are created within drain lines.

Green Drain Green Drain Green Drain

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there are no FDA-regulated products or chemicals currently available on the market that can 100% clean and eliminate biofilm found in line pipes. If a pipe becomes contaminated with biofilm, the only ways to successfully remove the dangerous microorganisms are to physically remove and scrub the pipes in question or to resort to massive invasive cleaning techniques.

"It is beyond crucial for janitorial companies to control biofilm," said Jason Bocchino, the CEO of Green Drain™.

"Superbugs are resistant to chemicals poured down drains. The solution is to add a barrier to prevent the biofilm from contaminating the pipes in the first place. With Green Drain™, janitorial workers and business owners can have peace of mind knowing that they have installed a green, sustainable product that prevents the cross-contamination of deadly bacteria."

Outdated cleaning methods have proven to be largely ineffective when dealing with biofilm. The usage of chemicals such as bleach or practices such as bioremediation have actually shown to worsen the issue. By leveraging preventative cleaning methods and installing products such as Green Drain™, maintenance workers can prevent the growth of biofilm and the transmission of other dangerous pathogenic diseases.

"If you have plumbing in your facility, you will more than likely always have these kinds of issues," noted Bocchino. "In addition to acting as a formidable barrier, The Green Drain™ serves as a cost-efficient solution compared to other less effective alternatives. Instead of spending thousands on bleach-based products that will only strengthen superbugs such as biofilm, businesses can rely on The Green Drain™ to prevent the problem altogether, while reducing maintenance time and boosting water conservation simultaneously."

To learn more about The GREEN DRAIN™, the easy-to-install barrier to biofilms, bacteria, and pathogens, please visit http://www.greendrains.com.

About The GREEN DRAIN™

The GREEN DRAIN™ is an environmentally friendly, water-free trap seal, which can be installed in basically all floor drains without the use of tools.

Contact:

Green Drain™

[email protected]

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.png

image3.png

SOURCE Green Drain