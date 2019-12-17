How the Komax Municipal Sludge Heat Exchanger Helps Communities Around the World

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Komax Systems, Inc., a leader in advanced technology, is helping communities around the world with their Klean-Wall™ Municipal Sludge Heat Exchanger.

Efficient Energy

Heat exchanger efficiency is the ratio of the actual heat transfer. Komax technology can increase heat transfer four-six times more than straight-jacketed pipe heat exchangers and can heat sludge flow rates from 100 gpm to 10,000 gpm. The effectiveness of the heat exchanger is critical and determines the overall efficiency of a plant.

Consistent heat transfer efficiency to save energy is a challenge for municipalities. Heat exchangers were designed to transfer as much energy as possible. However, they are not as efficient as needed. The Komax heat exchanger increases the heat transfer efficiency multiple times as compared to a conventional tube in a tube heat exchanger.

Benefits of Komax Municipal Sludge Heat Exchangers

Control the temperature of sludge during the digestion process.

Avoid shutdowns due to blockages.

4x to 6x more efficient than straight-jacketed pipe heat exchangers.

25% more efficient than spiral heat exchangers without clogging.

60% more cost effective than shell and tube or spiral-type heat exchangers.

The Komax Industry Leading Solution

Komax saw the problem and implemented new technology to sludge heat exchangers by removing the internal film coefficient that prevents high heat transfer. Komax utilize the patented non-clogging Hi-pass static mixing elements. The jacketed heat exchanger transfers heat from one media to another by utilizing hot water or hot sludge.

Case Study: The Klean-Wall™ Heat Exchanger installed at the Southeast Water Reclamation Plant in Lubbock, Texas is part of a recirculation loop with the largest anaerobic digesters in Texas. This heat exchanger has been in service for more than 5 years and has provided consistent heat transfer efficiency resulting in reliable Biosolids output.

The Komax Klean-Wall™ Heat Exchanger is a significant improvement in heat transfer needed in municipal wastewater applications, particularly municipal sludge and FOG (fat, oil and grease). Heat from outgoing digested sludge is transferred to the cold incoming sludge, promoting resiliency in anaerobic digestion for biosolids output. An added benefit is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and the sequestering of carbon.

For more information regarding products or services, contact Komax Systems, Inc .

