How the May Group is Helping Schools Through Covid-19

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID has transformed how businesses run and how leaders lead. The May Group, a visual branding and signage company in Fort Worth, Texas, realized in March of 2020 that the Covid pandemic would require new products to help combat the spread of this deadly virus. "We listened to growing customer demand and quickly pivoted to produce countertop shields," said Don Osvog, CEO of the May Group. "As safety concerns arose around students going back to school, we added a suite of products to help schools communicate valuable social distancing information to faculty and students." Emily Bell-Wootten, VP of Marketing added, "The product suite makes us the "One Stop Shop" for safely going back to school, with items, such as: Floor and Wall Graphics, Countertop Shields, Large Volume Air Sanitizing Machines, Temperature Machines, and Bulk Hand Sanitizer. Helping brands communicate messaging to customers is our specialty. So we thought, why not help schools? Our program helps schools make a difficult decision (returning to the classroom), easier." In addition, May Group has just launched a Polling Place program to keep voters, volunteers, and elections as safe as possible during the upcoming election.

The May Group offers a full suite of social distancing signage to help your school open safely.

How did this affect our business and what have we learned?

"Pivoting meant developing products and delivery mechanisms for these new products in weeks, not months. We have a great team committed to doing what is right and they responded so May Group could do its part to help. We have a 76 year 'made in America' history of being responsive and providing high quality products that help our customers be successful and safe," said Don.

The May Group's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in Fort Worth, Texas. For more than 70 years, we have been creating custom signage and innovative visual brand solutions. We offer a broad array of high quality, cutting-edge customer signage designed to cost effectively bring your brand to life. The full suite of Covid related products can be found on the May Group's website at https://shopmaygroup.com or you can contact us by phone 800-800-4629 and email. [email protected]

Please let us know how we can help your school get back to business safely.

