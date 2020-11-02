How the National Media and Swing State Local Media Cover Top Voting Issues

"Now just a day away from the election, we were curious to see how the media narratives have evolved since Cision's last analysis of key voting issues in September," said Seth Gilpin, Product Marketing Manager at Cision. "Using our own media monitoring tools has highlighted the type of impact that PR and comms professionals can discover and share from long term analyses."

Key report findings include:

Of all the voter issues Cision tracked, Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death received the most single-day coverage in the last 90 days with nearly 19k stories.

death received the most single-day coverage in the last 90 days with nearly stories. Healthcare news is rising, with healthcare mentions up 61% and social shares up 265%.

In October, racial inequality coverage was down 41% compared to September; however, social shares on the same subject were up 19%.

Trump received 2.3x more headlines than Biden in swing states.

In the last 90 days, there were more than 750K articles written about the economy, which was declared the number one issue for voters according to Pew Research. While the coverage is consistent week after week, there were factors like job reports, record stock prices, and the delay of the pandemic stimulus package that created spikes in coverage.

This week's analysis also looks at how local media in eight swing states are covering the election. Though the amount of coverage for each issue varies by state, the top three voting issues across the board are COVID-19, the economy, and healthcare.

For more from Cision's State of the Election blog series, view the full media analysis and subscribe to the series here.

Cision is politically unaffiliated and does not endorse any political parties, platforms, campaigns or candidates.

About Cision

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Dersh

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Cision Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.cision.com

