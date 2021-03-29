How The Perfect Financial Advisor Match Is Made: Zoe Financial's Algorithm

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoe Financial, a digital marketplace that empowers consumers to find the best and most trustworthy financial advisors, pulled back the curtain to reveal how they match consumers with the best financial advisor for them.

How does Zoe Match Consumers with a Financial Advisor?

Zoe's matching algorithm, an elaborate statistical model that takes thousands of data points and aligns them with the consumer's unique financial situation and needs, is the driver behind the platform's service. For consumers, the process is frictionless and hassle-free, within seconds of completing the 'Find an Advisor' form, Zoe's platform recommends the top matches specifically for the individual.

Behind the scenes, the model reviews the consumer's life stage, goals, financial challenges, location, and occupation. Based on all of these data points, it then combs through Zoe's extensive fiduciary Advisor Network to find who has the highest probability of providing the best experience.

On the financial advisor's side, the algorithm takes into account their specializations, financial planning process, the size of the practice, their background, their location, the markets they serve, their existing clients, the types of businesses they serve, the languages they speak, and even their EQ - all to ensure the most curated experience possible.

Understanding Zoe's Machine Learning-Driven Tool

Dillon Ferguson, CFP®, Head of Product at Zoe Financial said, "Machine learning allows for all of the secure data gathered by Zoe's algorithm to continuously improve the suggestions and recommendations it provides to the consumer. This way we are always refining the experience as we grow." During the last three years, they have made thousands of successful matches. With each match, Zoe's platform becomes even more precise when finding the ideal advisor.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

