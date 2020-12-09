How the Public Can Help Frontline Nurses Battling Covid

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Covid-19 Survival Guide" is a free internet video series for nurses and frontline healthcare workers created by EMPOWERED NURSES -- an organization founded in 2012 and run by Lorie Brown, a globally known nurse attorney, author and advocate. Brown wants the public to help get the word out to nurses and healthcare workers to help them keep going. She produced the video with her own money as a way to give back to nurses who are fighting this fight.



Lorie Brown, R.N.,M.N.,J.D., produced COVD 19, A SURVIVAL GUIDE FOR NURSES as her gift for today's nurses caring for COVID patients. She experienced PTST when she was a nurse during the AIDS crisis just after she had received her master's degree.

Nurses and healthcare workers are holding on to whatever stamina they have left in the fight against a virus that just keeps growing. Confirmed cases keep rising as the crush of incoming patients continues to strain hospitals. And those at the front lines of battle are becoming pandemic-weary, stretched to the mental breaking point especially having patients die alone. Brown was a nurse during the AIDS crisis and although it certainly wasn't the magnitude of the current crisis, she knows they are above burnout.



The video series features 18 national experts talking about how to maintain balance (and sanity) during these drawn-out pandemic times. It includes presentations by an infectious-disease physician, stress relief experts, a nurse practitioner on hypnotherapy, and other experts talking about mindfulness, meditation, sleep and much more. Tiffani Zalinski, a registered nurse from UC San Diego, said the videos provided critical advice and a welcome, supportive perspective on the relief needed for those who fight the pandemic every day. "The video series really does help mitigate the damaging effects of what we're going through. It's so important to try and maintain some sense of balance during these trying times."



The "Covid-19 Survival Guide" is available at EmpoweredNurses.org/Covid.



Lorie Brown is available for live, remote interviews with video clips provided. [email protected] , 317-465-1065.



About Lorie Brown:

Lorie Brown is a globally known nurse attorney who lives in San Diego, CA and dedicates her practice to helping nurses. In 2012, she founded EmpoweredNurses.org to help nurses protect their licenses while learning to "speak their mind, stand in their power and be a change agent to improve healthcare." Brown is also the author of three books for nurses and is the President-Elect of the American Association of Nurse Attorneys. Her fourth book, What They Didn't Teach You in Nursing School, will be available on Amazon this spring.

SOURCE Empowered Nurses