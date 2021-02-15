How The Rise Of COVID Induced Remote Education Can Turn Your Child Into A Genius

News provided by

Learning One to One

Feb 15, 2021, 07:00 ET

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccinations are ramping up, but children are on the bottom of that list. It is likely that we'll enter the 2021-2022 school year in pandemic-mode — serving up another round of tension and stress for the school community in America. 

Erika Twani is the author of "Becoming Einstein's Teacher: Awakening the Genius in Your Students.” She is co-founder and CEO of the Learning One to One Foundation, where, along with experts, she explores ways to foster human achievement through Relational Learning based on applied neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, pedagogy, and technology. Her philosophy is to simplify complex concepts and make them useful for everyone, starting with children. Erika has advised government officials and education leaders around the world on the use of technology in education, has written various articles on the topic, and has worked with public and private schools to guide the practical use of Relational Learning. She led Learning One to One into five countries in the first year alone, touching the lives of more than 100,000 students. A Microsoft Circle of Excellence Award winner, Erika was Microsoft’s education industry director. She was also responsible for the company’s Partners in Learning program, which enabled 90,000 teachers per year in the use of technology. Before that, Erika spent six years working at Oracle and founded and ran her own technology company. Innovation in learning usually happens in silos, and Erika wants to empower educators to bring it out of these silos and scale it. To do this, she uses insights, skills, and experience from 20+ years of experience working with corporate technology companies enabled her to shape products and services for worldwide scalability.
Erika Twani is the author of "Becoming Einstein's Teacher: Awakening the Genius in Your Students.” She is co-founder and CEO of the Learning One to One Foundation, where, along with experts, she explores ways to foster human achievement through Relational Learning based on applied neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, pedagogy, and technology. Her philosophy is to simplify complex concepts and make them useful for everyone, starting with children. Erika has advised government officials and education leaders around the world on the use of technology in education, has written various articles on the topic, and has worked with public and private schools to guide the practical use of Relational Learning. She led Learning One to One into five countries in the first year alone, touching the lives of more than 100,000 students. A Microsoft Circle of Excellence Award winner, Erika was Microsoft’s education industry director. She was also responsible for the company’s Partners in Learning program, which enabled 90,000 teachers per year in the use of technology. Before that, Erika spent six years working at Oracle and founded and ran her own technology company. Innovation in learning usually happens in silos, and Erika wants to empower educators to bring it out of these silos and scale it. To do this, she uses insights, skills, and experience from 20+ years of experience working with corporate technology companies enabled her to shape products and services for worldwide scalability.
Erika Twani is the author of "Becoming Einstein's Teacher, Awakening the Genius in Your Students." She believes that teaching is a calling, and it is far from being a cliché. "Teachers develop the human capacity to do the unimaginable! It is not the school location, the curriculum, the cool app, or the grading system that activates learning. Understanding and using an effective learning process is what enables students to find the motivation to learn for life. This is how teachers who care touch their students' lives, and this is how they contribute to a better world," says Twani. Becoming Einstein's Teacher will help teachers, parents and students understand how to tap into this one thing ALL students have that enables lifelong learning without extra-curriculum, new tech, more hours in class, or endless homework night. It will help answer questions like: "what does it mean to be a genius?" "How to know if a child is gifted?" Most importantly, "how does the brain work?" The book will also outlines how students can start from where they are without going through a complete change in their practices. Becoming Einstein's Teacher will help teachers grow larger into their calling and get their students on the path to purpose-driven, lifelong learning! Twani says, innovation in learning usually happens in silos, and she wants to empower educators to bring it out of these silos and scale it. To do this, she uses insights, skills and experience from 20+ years of experience working with corporate technology companies enabled her to shape products and services for worldwide scalability. Her corporate experience has given her a clear understanding of large organizations’ challenges to motivate employees, foster creativity, and to create a long-lasting relationships with customers and partners, regardless of their locations.
Erika Twani is the author of "Becoming Einstein's Teacher: Awakening the Genius in Your Students.” She is co-founder and CEO of the Learning One to One Foundation, where, along with experts, she explores ways to foster human achievement through Relational Learning based on applied neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, pedagogy, and technology. Her philosophy is to simplify complex concepts and make them useful for everyone, starting with children. Erika has advised government officials and education leaders around the world on the use of technology in education, has written various articles on the topic, and has worked with public and private schools to guide the practical use of Relational Learning. She led Learning One to One into five countries in the first year alone, touching the lives of more than 100,000 students. A Microsoft Circle of Excellence Award winner, Erika was Microsoft’s education industry director. She was also responsible for the company’s Partners in Learning program, which enabled 90,000 teachers per year in the use of technology. Before that, Erika spent six years working at Oracle and founded and ran her own technology company. Innovation in learning usually happens in silos, and Erika wants to empower educators to bring it out of these silos and scale it. To do this, she uses insights, skills, and experience from 20+ years of experience working with corporate technology companies enabled her to shape products and services for worldwide scalability.
Erika Twani is the author of "Becoming Einstein's Teacher, Awakening the Genius in Your Students." She believes that teaching is a calling, and it is far from being a cliché. "Teachers develop the human capacity to do the unimaginable! It is not the school location, the curriculum, the cool app, or the grading system that activates learning. Understanding and using an effective learning process is what enables students to find the motivation to learn for life. This is how teachers who care touch their students' lives, and this is how they contribute to a better world," says Twani. Becoming Einstein's Teacher will help teachers, parents and students understand how to tap into this one thing ALL students have that enables lifelong learning without extra-curriculum, new tech, more hours in class, or endless homework night. It will help answer questions like: "what does it mean to be a genius?" "How to know if a child is gifted?" Most importantly, "how does the brain work?" The book will also outlines how students can start from where they are without going through a complete change in their practices. Becoming Einstein's Teacher will help teachers grow larger into their calling and get their students on the path to purpose-driven, lifelong learning! Twani says, innovation in learning usually happens in silos, and she wants to empower educators to bring it out of these silos and scale it. To do this, she uses insights, skills and experience from 20+ years of experience working with corporate technology companies enabled her to shape products and services for worldwide scalability. Her corporate experience has given her a clear understanding of large organizations’ challenges to motivate employees, foster creativity, and to create a long-lasting relationships with customers and partners, regardless of their locations.

In 2020, 13,000 school districts serving more than 55 million U.S. school children replaced in person learning with virtual classes turning living rooms into classrooms and parents into teachers overnight. Over one year into virtual learning and the results are discouraging. Many school districts are reporting double increase of middle and high-school students' failure, compared to 2019. A study by The Economic Policy Institute found access to technology, teacher readiness, disengagement, and a support system are only some of the issues.

"At this point, we have two choices: (1) keep doing what we are doing and pray to get back to "normal" as soon as possible; or (2) take advantage of the crisis and introduce an effective solution," says Erika Twani, the author of "Becoming Einstein's Teacher: Awakening the Genius in Your Students."

"What if your child was excited about learning, regardless of location and circumstances? 
What if as parents you could take control of your own time again without sacrificing the quality of your child's education?
What if your children's teachers were able to find their intrinsic motivation to keep them engaged?"  

Twani says the rise of COVID-induced remote learning has created the opportunity for children to develop the habits of a genius. As a child, Twani experienced the education challenges and has since dedicated her life to make sure students have an education experience that serves them for life. In her book she introduces a framework that is proven and has been in use in schools around the globe.

Erika Twani is the CEO of Learning One to One and is available for interviews.

"For 10 years, we have worked with private and public schools and thousands of teachers around the world. They report on average of 40% per year in reading and comprehension improvement, students finishing one full grade 10% faster, and 100% of curriculum coverage," says Erika Twani.

The Relational Learning Framework develops students' autonomous learning habits and life application of what's being learned - regardless of the student's learning style or circumstance, in a classroom, or in the living room, with or without access to high-speed internet or technology at all. Students take an average of eight weeks to learn under the Framework, comprised by only six steps. Each practice reinforces students' "I-can-do-this" attitude.   

Introducing and using this framework is a proven solution that can address learning right NOW. It develops intellectual, socioemotional, and personal aspects of a students' schooling experience. 

"We could take advantage as a nation and improve students' learning despite the pandemic and the education crisis it has caused," Twani says. 

Erika Twani
Phone: 818-381-9892    
[email protected]

SOURCE Learning One to One