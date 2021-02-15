How The Rise Of COVID Induced Remote Education Can Turn Your Child Into A Genius

In 2020, 13,000 school districts serving more than 55 million U.S. school children replaced in person learning with virtual classes turning living rooms into classrooms and parents into teachers overnight. Over one year into virtual learning and the results are discouraging. Many school districts are reporting double increase of middle and high-school students' failure, compared to 2019. A study by The Economic Policy Institute found access to technology, teacher readiness, disengagement, and a support system are only some of the issues.

"At this point, we have two choices: (1) keep doing what we are doing and pray to get back to "normal" as soon as possible; or (2) take advantage of the crisis and introduce an effective solution," says Erika Twani, the author of "Becoming Einstein's Teacher: Awakening the Genius in Your Students."

"What if your child was excited about learning, regardless of location and circumstances?

What if as parents you could take control of your own time again without sacrificing the quality of your child's education?

What if your children's teachers were able to find their intrinsic motivation to keep them engaged?"

Twani says the rise of COVID-induced remote learning has created the opportunity for children to develop the habits of a genius. As a child, Twani experienced the education challenges and has since dedicated her life to make sure students have an education experience that serves them for life. In her book she introduces a framework that is proven and has been in use in schools around the globe.

"For 10 years, we have worked with private and public schools and thousands of teachers around the world. They report on average of 40% per year in reading and comprehension improvement, students finishing one full grade 10% faster, and 100% of curriculum coverage," says Erika Twani.

The Relational Learning Framework develops students' autonomous learning habits and life application of what's being learned - regardless of the student's learning style or circumstance, in a classroom, or in the living room, with or without access to high-speed internet or technology at all. Students take an average of eight weeks to learn under the Framework, comprised by only six steps. Each practice reinforces students' "I-can-do-this" attitude.

Introducing and using this framework is a proven solution that can address learning right NOW. It develops intellectual, socioemotional, and personal aspects of a students' schooling experience.

"We could take advantage as a nation and improve students' learning despite the pandemic and the education crisis it has caused," Twani says.

