MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the War on Drugs may have sounded like a good idea at one time, the consequences have been catastrophic. One in three adults in the United States now have a criminal record, primarily for drug possession. The U.S. government seizes more assets under civil forfeiture law than ALL reported burglaries combined. Parents grieve the loss of their children as overdose and mass incarceration have escalated. Patients with severe illness or chronic pain are denied access to proven pain medications.

Colleen Cowles Book Cover

We've all become victims of this war, observes Colleen Cowles, a lawyer, speaker, teacher, advocate and author of the new book, War on Us: How the War on Drugs and Myths about Addiction Have Created a War on All of Us.

Cowles spent 15 years researching and writing this informative yet highly personal book. She is the parent of two sons whose experiences sparked her interest in learning more about the War on Drugs and its victims. As an attorney, she worked with clients whose lives were turned upside down by addiction and failed drug policy. Ultimately, she produced a roadmap for how individuals, professionals and policy makers can transform this punitive war into compassionate and effective policy. Cowles is also the author of the online course "A Parent's Guide to Addiction: Moving Past Punishment."

In an interview, she can answer such questions as:

What are some of the ways criminalizing drug use has harmed even those who've never touched an illegal drug?

What myths about addiction have fueled the overdose epidemic?

How have past attempts at solutions become the problem?

You say you have a roadmap for ending the War on Drugs. Can you detail some of the most important steps needed?

Why are you ultimately hopeful?

What Others Are Saying About the Book

"A must-read for parents, taxpayers, educators, decision-makers, health-care providers and criminal justice professionals." — Gretchen Burns Bergman, A New PATH; Moms United to End the War on Drugs

"I highly recommend this book to anyone concerned about the increasing toll of death and destruction resulting from America's longest war." — Jeffrey A. Singer, MD, senior fellow, Cato Institute

"As a retired police detective, I've personally seen the effects of the War on Drugs. Colleen Cowles has captured the day-to-day agony created, for citizens as well as for law enforcement, and gives valuable insight into the history, the effects, the obstacles to change, and logical alternatives to this war that's killing our kids and destroying our communities." — Howard Wooldridge, Citizen's Opposing Prohibition; co-founder of Law Enforcement Against Prohibition

"This book is highly readable, engaging, fast-paced and covers a breathtaking amount of ground." — Daniel N. Abrahamson, former director of legal affairs and senior legal advisor at the Drug Policy Alliance; law school lecturer on drug law and policy

"A compelling look behind the scenes on the War on Drugs and the ensuing humanitarian crisis facing those living with chronic disease and addiction." — Lauren Deluca, president, CIAAG, (Chronic Illness Advocacy & Awareness Group)

About the Author

Colleen Cowles, J.D., speaks at corporate, public, association and university events, and is an author and frequent radio and TV guest expert on topics related to criminal justice reform, drug policy, and substance use disorder.

Contact: Colleen Cowles, (715) 828-0293; 228076@email4pr.com; www.WarOnUs.com

SOURCE Colleen Cowles

Related Links

http://waronus.com

