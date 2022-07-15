How These Jigsaw Puzzles Are Disrupting a Traditional Industry on Crowdfunding Platform Kickstarter

1000-piece Jigsaw Puzzles with a twist - where finishing the puzzle is just the beginning!

BRISBANE, Australia, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Games announces the global launch of their 12th successful Kickstarter campaign, Vizzles (Visual Puzzles) Series 2.

Illustrated by Australian artist Samuel Milham, these 1000-piece jigsaw puzzles feature wonderfully whimsical artwork with secret riddles to solve and find after the puzzle is finished.

Vizzles Promo Vizzles How To

These aren't your standard puzzles. Once assembled, the fun continues with loads of secrets, easter eggs and scavenger hunts to uncover.

Following a successful Series 1 launch, Series 2 offers three puzzles:

The Magic Bookshop , for bookworms.

, for bookworms. The Cosy Cinema , for cinema enthusiasts.

, for cinema enthusiasts. The Mysterious Museum, for history buffs.

Each puzzle has loads of riddles to solve and locate: movie titles, book titles and historical artifacts.

Assembling jigsaw puzzles improves memory, boosts mood, raises IQ and decreases stress.

Researchers from the University of Michigan, led by Dr. Susanne Jaggi found that just 25 minutes a day solving puzzles and riddles can raise your IQ by 4 points. This is where the idea for Vizzles was born, as they combine both riddles and puzzles.

The 21-day Kickstarter campaign launches July 19, 2022, ending August 9, 2022. Only $19USD per puzzle with worldwide shipping available.

Awards:

Kickstarter Backer Favorite - A creator with a proven positive track record with their backers, from past Kickstarter campaigns.

Samuel Milham's artwork has been published on Dorkly, Kotaku, National Library of Australia, TheChive, Boredpanda, 9GAG, Mental_floss, Cheezburger, Smosh and has been reposted by Robert Downey, Jr.

Links:

Kickstarter Page | Google Drive Images | Website | Facebook | Instagram

For further information or interviews, please contact Samuel Milham at [email protected] or +614.238.75843 – thank you.

SOURCE Great Games