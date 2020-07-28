How this STEM entrepreneur's economic growth methods can provide programmatic solutions on a national level

Dr. Malcolm Adams is an economist, educator, and entrepreneur who is committed to leaving a legacy of great service. He was recently recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Leaders in Finance by the Global Conference on Insurance & Finance for his reach, impact, innovation, future readiness, and market demand in the finance industry. Dr. Adams credits his own economic development for his current success and has proven himself to be an economic growth accelerator.

He's put in the time to become an expert. He holds certifications in Systems Engineering, Finance, Business & IT Strategy Alignment, and an Honorary Doctorate. He is a member of the International Association for Energy Economics and the Chairman of the Banking & Finance Committee of the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce. National Black Chamber of Commerce Chairman Larry Ivory commented on the amount of latitude given to Dr. Adams. "The Chamber prides itself on finding very talented people to carry out the mission of the organization," he says, "and I believe that Dr. Adams has the expertise to propel the Chamber in strengthening Black businesses in Illinois and nationwide."

He's currently focused on economic development in Illinois. His current projects include: The Fair Access to Credit Initiative, a Minority Business Readiness Program with Rapid Ratings, and a Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. He's also collaborating with Northpoint Development on a Joliet Economic Development Plan for Preston Heights – Chicago Street, with Bradley University as the anchor institution.

Dr. Adams' other projects include consulting with the United Nations regarding their Sustainable Development Goals and helping to scale business on the West coast as a consultant to local Los Angeles staple, Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corp. He's still working with individuals to form their estates, furthering his mission of helping 100,000 families accrue, manage and protect their wealth.

