How Three Faiths United and Saved a Life

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hear the story of how a Jew from New York helped save a victimized Muslim interfaith advocate in Yemen. On Sunday, February 2, 2020, during our 11:00am Worship service, Senior Minister Dr. Michael Bos will have a conversation with Mohammed Al Samawi, author of The Fox Hunt, and Daniel Pincus, a Jew from New York who helped to lead Mohammad out of hiding from al-Queda fighters to safety. A powerful story of what can happen when we come together, no matter how we worship.

There will also be a video appearance by the world-renowned child prodigy jazz pianist, Joey Alexander, who played a small, yet poignant part in Mohammed's story.

After Worship there will be a Talk Back with Q&A, followed by a Book Signing.

Marble Collegiate Church has been a pioneer in interfaith cooperation in New York City for decades. One of the ways we lift up the importance of interfaith relationships is through our annual "Trialogue", begun 30 years ago. This year we celebrate our Tri-Faith Sunday as part of the United Nations' World Interfaith Harmony Week.

All are welcome to attend or live stream at www.MarbleChurch.org

"In a time of deep division and partisanship, we need examples of those who can transcend our cultural, religious and political boundaries to work for the good of all people. Mohammed and Daniel are such an example, and there is much we can learn from them." – Dr. Michael Bos

About The Fox Hunt: A Refugee's Memoir of Coming to America

"Compelling. … powerful. … an important story to tell." Kirkus Reviews

"This debut memoir is engaging and tragic yet full of hope as a worldwide effort is undertaken to save Al Samawi's life. A triumphant work." – Library Journal (starred review)

"The Fox Hunt reminds us that goodness and decency can triumph in the darkest circumstances. –HarperCollins Publishers

About Marble Church:

With roots dating back to 1628, Marble Collegiate Church has been serving the diverse residents of New York City for centuries. And now, through live streaming, we have worshipers in all fifty states and over 160 countries. This vibrant protestant church offers a place of community for all and encourages living out that faith to become our best selves in order to serve New York City and the world. www.MarbleChurch.org

